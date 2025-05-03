"My wife is going to steal the show"- Jonathan Owens all praise for wife Simone Biles' Kentucky Derby Outfit

Simone Biles' husband and Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens shared his praises for the former's outfit for the 2025 Kentucky Derby. The event is scheduled for Saturday, May 3, and will be held at the Churchill Downs in Southern Louisville.

Biles will be an honorary presence during this annual event, where she will also be calling the 'riders up', which denotes the horse riders to get up on their horses before the start of the race. Notably, her husband Owens will also be accompanying the seven-time Olympic gold medalist during the race.

Speaking in an interview before race day, Biles revealed that she will be wearing a lavender outfit for the special event. When asked about Owens' dress code, he remarked that he would be wearing lavender too, but his wife will be stealing most of the attention. He said (via Access Hollywood, 00:09 onwards):

"It's going to be a nice accent to each other but, you know, obviously my wife, she's going to steal the show. So, I'm excited."

Notably, Simone Biles has made several honorary appearances at notable events in the past. She also threw the first pitch during a MLB Game last year.

Simone Biles opens up about her current state of mind being with husband Jonathan Owens and plans for the 2028 Olympics

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles (Image via: Getty)

Simone Biles shed light on how she is enjoying her life with her husband Jonathan Owens and hinted at her plans for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

In a recent interview, Biles said that she is currently very happy to enjoy her life, be around her husband, and accompany him to his games. The American gymnast further added that she needs a bit of excitement and spark if she plans to compete in her fourth quadrennial games in 2028 after having navigated an iconic career already. She said (via L'Equipe):

"I’m really trying to enjoy life, to spend time with my husband [NFL player Jonathan Owens)], go support him at his games, live my life as a woman. I’ve accomplished so much in my sport. For me to come back, it would really have to excite me. A lot of people think it’s just a one-year commitment but it truly is the four years leading up to the Olympics."

During her interview, Simone Biles also remarked that the 2028 Olympics being held in her home country is exciting for her, but she is unsure currently about being at that event due to her fitness issues.

