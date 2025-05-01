"Her encouragement seemed to be working" - When Simone Biles opened up on coach Aimee Boorman's advice that helped her reach JO Nationals

Simone Biles once opened up about her first and longtime coach Aimee Boorman's advice that helped her achieve her goal of making the JO Nationals that were held in Dallas, Texas. Following her success at the 2011 Houston National Invitational, Biles was training to qualify for the JO Nationals.

Ad

In her autobiography, Courage to Soar: A Body in Motion, A Life in Balance, Biles once reflected on how her longtime coach, Boorman, guided her to success, especially in 2011. The legendary gymnast highlighted that Coach Boorman helped her improve her skills while encouraging her to enjoy the sport.

Biles further stated that the coach's approach helped her achieve the qualifying goal by securing fourth place in all-around and first on vault.

Ad

Trending

"She knew I loved gymnastics, and she didn’t want that to ever change. Before meets, she’d say, 'Okay, Simone, go out there and enjoy yourself. All of those expectations people put on you, that’s their baggage. It’s not yours to carry. You go out there and be yourself. Do your best and don’t worry about the rest.'"

Ad

Biles added:

"And you know what? Her encouragement seemed to be working. At the Region 3 Championships that year, I finished fourth all-around and first on vault, which qualified me for JO Nationals in Dallas, Texas."

Simone Biles started her gymnastics career at the age of six under coach Boorman. The coach led the gymnasts to three consecutive world all-around championships and four U.S. Championship all-around titles. Following the gymnast's appearance at her debut game in the 2016 Rio Olympics, they mutually parted ways after a notable partnership.

Ad

Simone Biles won the 2025 Laureus Sportswoman of the Year Award for her victorious run at the Paris Olympics

Simone Biles of the United States during the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France. (Photo via Getty Images

Simone Biles recently won the 2025 Laureus Sportswoman of the Year Award for her incredible run at the 2024 Paris Games. The legendary gymnast clinched three gold and one silver medal. She won the award over other elite female athletes, including Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Sifan Hassan, Faith Kipyegon, Aitana Bonmati, and Aryna Sabalenka.

Ad

She first received the prestigious award in 2017, after winning four gold medals at the 2016 Rio Games. Following her recent achievement, Biles reminisced about her first award and shared her joy.

"I won this Award for the first time in 2017 and Laureus has been a part of my story since then, and I share their belief that sport has the power to change the world," Biles said. (via Olympics. com)

Simone Biles earlier won the Laureus Sportswoman of the Year honor in 2017, 2019, and 2020.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More