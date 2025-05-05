Serena Williams turns up the glamor in stunning white gown for night out before Met Gala 2025

Serena Williams will be making an appearance at the 2025 Met Gala on Monday, May 5. The 23-time Grand Slam champion amped up the excitement by sharing her look for a night out before the event.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual fashion event is traditionally held on the first Monday of May and is co-chaired by Vogue's editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour. Other co-chairs this year include legendary NBA all-star LeBron James and seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton. The theme for this year's Met Gala is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.

Williams shared a close-up picture of herself from her night-out before the main event. The picture showed the former World No. 1 in an all-white dress gathered on top top and flowing down in a short train. The off-shoulder fit also had a long-stranded stole attached on the side.

She captioned the picture:

"The night before ... Met!"

Williams also shared other pictures from the same night on her Instagram. She included a short video in her story where she could be seen getting her fitting and hair done while carrying a tune from the song Thank you for being a Friend by Andrew Gold.

Screengrab from Serena Williams' Instagram @serenawilliams

Williams is known for her unique style both on-court, before she hung up her racket in 2022, and off-court. The Met Gala has been an important event for her as part of the fashion world that she has been attending on-and-off since her first appearance in 2004.

Serena Williams' previous Met Gala red carpet looks

Serena Williams at the 2023 Met Gala. Image: Getty

Serena Williams made her maiden Met Gala appearance over 20 years ago in 2004. The then-23-year-old had bagged five of her 23 Grand Slams at the time. Newlyweds in 2017, Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, walked the red carpet arm-in-arm at the event. The six-time US Open champion also co-chaired the Met Gala in 2019 along with Harry Styles and Lady Gaga.

Williams' previous two appearances have been in 2023 and 2024. In 2023, she showed off her baby bump in a black and white Gucci gown, celebrating the theme Karl Lagerfeld: A line of beauty. She accessorized her look with pearl jewelry by Tiffany and Co., with a statement bejeweled headpiece by Lelet NY.

Serena Williams at the 2024 Met Gala.Image: Getty

In 2024, Williams dazzled in a gold-coated silk custom designed gown by Balenciaga for the year's theme Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. She also wore long black gloves to accentuate her diamond jewlry pieces and luxury watch. The ensemble was put together by Williams' longtime stylist Kesha McLeod who has helped dress the former World No. 1 for many events including the ESPY Awards.

