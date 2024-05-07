Serena Williams' $270,000 Audemars Piguet Sand Gold watch at the MET Gala: All you need to know

Serena Williams made an appearance at the 2024 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. This was the second consecutive appearance for the American at the star-studded event.

Serena Williams was draped in a golden dress and looked glamorous as she arrived at the Met Gala 2024. The American showed off her 'Audemars Piguet' watch to go with her shiny dress.

Williams wore the 'Royal Oak Selfwinding Flying Tourbillon Extra-Thin Watch' which is part of an exclusive collection by 'Audemars Piguet'. The 37mm model is offered in 18-carat white gold for the first time. The watch is completely waterproof and comes in a sand gold shade, enhancing its richness.

Serena Williams shows off her watch on her Instagram story

The sand watch that Williams sported costs approximately $270,000 in the current United States market. The former American tennis icon left the fans in awe with her dazzling look at the Met Gala and stole the show with her exclusive watch. Williams even posted a picture of her watch on her Instagram, generating a lot of buzz.

Along with Williams, there were a few tennis icons who made their way to the red carpet at the Met Gala 2024.

Serena Williams joined by Venus Williams and Maria Sharapova at the Met Gala 2024

Women's tennis stars like Venus Williams and Maria Sharapova were in attendance at the Met Gala 2024. This was the first time since 2021 that the trio of Sharapova and the Williams sisters were seen together at this event.

Venus Williams was seen in a Tom Ford gown which was covered in mirrored panels. The American stood out in her outfit and left a mark at the event.

Meanwhile, Sharapova arrived in a dress designed by Prabal Gurung. The Russian ace was seen draped in a daffodil-colored dress along with a green cape to further enhance her look. The former tennis star wore a floral headpiece to give her look a finishing touch.

