Venus Williams reacts to sister Serena hosting upcoming ESPY Awards 2024

Venus Williams reacted to the news of her sister Serena Williams being announced as the host of the 2024 Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Award (ESPYs). The award ceremony is scheduled for July 11, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Before her retirement in 2022, Serena, the 23-time Grand Slam champion, bagged the ESPY Award 12 times. Throughout her 27-year career, she secured the title of Best Female Tennis Player on 10 occasions and was named Best Female Athlete in both 2003 and 2013. Venus Williams, who is still active, has also won the award for Best Female Tennis Player three times (2001, 2002, and 2006).

Following the announcement by ESPY's organizers that Serena Williams would host the 2024 edition, 43-year-old Venus took to her Instagram story to share a post by ESPN.

The post depicted Serena in a white Nike sleeveless tennis top, poised to serve with an ash tennis ball bearing the inscription "ESPYs." Venus captioned the post with a ticket emoji, popcorn emoji and clapping hands emoji while tagging Serena Williams

Venus Williams's Instagram story

Since the award's inception in 1993, Serena Williams has become the fourth woman to host the Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards, following other female sports icons such as Danica Patrick, Megan Rapinoe, and Sue Bird.

Serena William - "I wouldn't be Serena if there wasn't Venus Williams"

2022 US Open - Day 4

Serena Williams once said that she wouldn't have accomplished all she did in her career without the support of her sister Venus Williams.

At the 2022 US Open, the 42-year-old concluded her remarkable career following a defeat to Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round. Amid the emotional atmosphere, during her farewell speech, she expressed gratitude to her parents for their profound influence on her career.

Additionally, Serena thanked her sister Venus for her steadfast support and for playing a pivotal role in her accomplishments.

"It all started with my parents and they deserved everything. So, I'm really grateful for them. And I wouldn't be Serena, there wasn't Venus. So thank you Venus. She’s the only reason Serena Williams ever existed," Serena Williams said.

Since retiring, Serena Williams has been active in the business and fashion world, while also devoting time to her family. Her support for her sister Venus remains strong, as she was recently at the 2024 Miami Open alongside her eldest daughter Olympia to cheer Venus on in the first round of the 2024 Miami Open against Diana Shnaider.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback