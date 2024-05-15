Serena Williams "excited" to host upcoming ESPY Awards 2024: "Can't wait to celebrate everyone on stage"

Serena Williams is set to host the 2024 ESPY (Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly) for ESPN. The accolade recognizes individual and team athletic achievements among other special categories. The event will take place on July 11 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Williams was a recipient of the ESPYs herself before she hung up her racquet in 2022. The 23-time Grand Slam champion bagged the Female Tennis Player of the Year award 10 times and the Best Female Athlete twice, in 2003 and 2013.

Williams took to Instagram to express her excitement at the opportunity. She re-posted a picture by ESPN and Sportscenter with Williams' quote.

"It has been a sensational year for sports and an unprecedented one for female athletes...I can’t wait to celebrate everyone on-stage in July,” the post read.

The former World No. 1 will be the fourth woman to host the ESPY Awards since 1993. Auto racer Danica Patrick was the first to helm the show in 2018 after her retirement in 2005. Megan Rapinoe, Sue Bird, and Russell Wilson co-hosted the 2020 show that took place virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ESPYs will unfold after the release of a docuseries chronicling the American's illustrious tennis career.

Serena Williams to collaborate with sports channel for docuseries detailing her stellar career

Serena Williams has collaborated with ESPN for a docuseries titled 'Serena Williams: In the Arena' that outlines her legendary tennis career. It is in line with the channel's previous edition of the Emmy award-winning series 'Man in the Arena: Tom Brady,' featuring the seven-time Super Bowl winner.

The channel announced the upcoming release via social media. However, no date for the series' premier has been shared yet.

"From phenom to icon. We’re telling Serena’s story in the multi-part ESPN series “In the Arena: Serena Williams,” ESPN announced via Instagram.

The seven-time Wimbledon champion has previously been featured in a documentary titled 'Being Serena' that aired on HBO in 2018. It focussed on Williams' first pregnancy in 2017 and the birth of her daughter Olympia. It also shed light on Williams' grit and determination following childbirth as she made her comeback on the WTA tour

Serena and Venus Williams were also the subjects of the 2021 Academy Award-winning film 'King Richard.' The movie highlighted the role of their father Richard Williams in shaping the careers of the Williams sisters.

