Serena Williams tipped to be the 'best dressed' at Met Gala 2025 as renowned fashion mogul achieves ‘dream’ of styling her

Tennis legend and fashion icon Serena Williams’ outfit for the Met Gala 2025 generated plenty of buzz ahead of the event after a renowned fashion mogul teased her show-stopping look, tipping her to be among the best-dressed at this year’s prestigious event. Williams was always known for her style on the court during her playing days and has maintained her style quotient after retiring.

Williams is among the greatest tennis players of all time, winning an unprecedented 23 Grand Slam titles during her glittering career. She is the only player in the history of the sport to achieve a Career Grand Slam in singles and doubles.

The American drew curtains on a remarkable career when she announced her retirement in 2022 and has since put all her focus on her multiple business ventures and spending time with her children, Olympia and Adira.

Serena Williams at the 2025 Met Gala. Source: Getty

The former World No. 1 recently had a trial fitting for her Met Gala 2025 outfit with celebrated stylist Edward Enninful, a Ghanaian-born British fashion icon and former editor-in-chief of British Vogue. Enninful, who is in charge of Williams’ look, kept the details under wraps but boldly said she would be the “best dressed” at this year’s event.

In a video posted on Williams’ Instagram stories, Enninful said:

"I am at a fitting with the incredible Serena Williams. It's been a dream come true for me to dress Serena for the Met. The Met is tomorrow and yeah, we're gonna kill it. She's going to be the best dressed, what can I say?"

Williams and Enninful are also powerful leaders of the Black community. Williams was only the second Black woman to win a Grand Slam in tennis and has championed the cause for the betterment of her community, while Enninful was the first-ever black person to become editor of British Vogue.

When Serena Williams got a shoutout from a $650 million-worth luxury fashion designer after the TIME 100 honor

Serena Williams at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Source: Getty

Serena Williams was recently chosen among TIME's top 100 most influential people in 2025. The tennis legend shared the news on her Instagram page along with images from a photoshoot she did for the front page of the magazine.

Williams' look, a flowy black dress along with black stockings and heels drew praise from celebrity fashion designer Vera Wang, who is worth a whopping $650 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth).

Wang reacted with a series of emojis as she congratulated Williams on the achievement and praised her for her look.

