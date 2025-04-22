Serena Williams makes special treat for daughter Adira in heartwarming display of her baking skills

Tennis icon Serena Williams gave a peek into her mom life as she baked a sheet cake for her youngest daughter, 1-year-old Adira River. Sharing the behind-the-scenes baking session with fans, Williams couldn’t help but laugh at herself while checking if her "extra" moist cake was finally done.

Married to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, Williams is a proud mother of two daughters: seven-year-old Olympia and baby Adira, born in August 2023. Since stepping back from professional tennis, Williams has leaned into motherhood with the same intensity and heart that made her a global sports legend, and she often lets fans in on the small joys and milestones that fill her life off the court.

On April 21, 2025, Williams shared a charming snippet of her latest off-court venture: baking a homemade sheet cake for Adira on Instagram. In the clip, she’s seen opening the oven, poking the cake repeatedly with a skewer, and explaining with delightful enthusiasm why she had to check it so many times.

Here's the transcript from the clip:

"Alright, just making a sheet cake for Adira. I don't think it's done because I made it extra. Oh, it is done. See? There's no cake that comes off on my little thing. I know I'm checking it a lot because it's so moist. I'm going to take that out."

Screengrab of Serena Williams' Instagram stories (@serenawilliams)

When Serena Williams raced against the clock to prepare a mouthwatering meal for daughters Olympia and Adira

In Picture: Serena Williams posing with her daughter Olympia during the 2020 Women's ASB Classic (Source: Getty)

Serena Williams gave a peek into her kitchen skills by sharing a fun video of herself multitasking while preparing dinner. In the clip, the tennis legend could be seen making a homemade cherry pie and fresh croutons seasoned with jalapeno, rosemary, and sage. Explaining her process, Williams said:

"I’m making some fresh croutons with jalapeno, rosemary, and sage. I’m also making a cherry pie with pastry I froze the other day."

Williams added that she’s in a rush to finish before her daughters, Olympia and Adira River, get home, and mentions making strawberry tea from dehydrated leaves she collected from her farm. Acknowledging the chaos, the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion admitted her pie crust isn’t perfect but said:

"I’m in a hurry, and the girls are home any minute."

Serena Williams also stepped out of her comfort zone to prepare steak for the first time in a while, topping it on crostinis with garlic and rosemary.

