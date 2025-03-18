Serena Williams show off her culinary skills 'in a hurry,' cooks scrumptious meal before daughters Olympia and Adira arrive home

Serena Williams recently gave fans a glimpse of her culinary skills. Williams has shared a candid video of herself engaging in a "blind bake" while multitasking her way through a busy evening in the kitchen.

Williams, a self-proclaimed foodie, has previously expressed her love for cooking. In her latest Instagram clip, she is seen preparing a homemade cherry pie while juggling other dishes. The video shows her working on fresh croutons seasoned with jalapeno, rosemary, and sage, all while making sure her pastry dough is properly chilled before baking.

"All right, I just finished filming some stuff and ran home to make dinner and I want to show you what I'm making," Williams explained. "I am making some fresh croutons with jalapeño, rosemary, and I’m actually going to throw some sage on there just to add some flavor. I’m making a cherry pie. This is the pastry I made the other day. I froze it because I wanted it to be nice and cool and these are the cherries."

Williams admitted that she was in a bit of a rush to finish before her daughters, Olympia and Adira River, arrived home. She mentioned dehydrating strawberry leaves from her farm to make tea.

"I can't dive too deep in my process because the kids are out and I want to make sure they stay out," she said. "I dehydrated some strawberry leaves from my farm, so I'm going to make some strawberry tea."

"Okay, this isn’t my most neat crust, but I am in a hurry, and the girls are home any minute. I am doing too many things. I need to check what’s in the oven," she added.

After taking a peek, she celebrated the results, exclaiming:

"All right, that looks pretty perfect. Yay!"

The 43-year-old even attempted to prepare steak—something she admitted she doesn’t cook often.

"I don't actually cook steak, so I hope I cut this right. I tried to cut it on the bias. I can't tell you the last time I made steak, but I put that on top of these crostinis that are going to be roasted with a little garlic and rosemary. Okay, blind bake is finished. So I'm just going to take this out," she added.

"I love messing around in the kitchen. Kitchen Lickin Good," Serena Williams captioned her Instagram video.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shared how her culinary talents won him over

In Picture: Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams (Source: Getty)

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, shared how his wife's cooking skills won him over. In a November 2024 Lingo interview, the couple reminisced about their first date, with Ohanian revealing that her homemade tacos sealed the deal.

"My favorite meal that you cook is the one that you seduced me with. It was tacos. That was the first meal you ever made for me. You brought out some tremendous tacos," Serena Williams' husband said.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's love story began in 2015 when they met by chance at a hotel in Rome. A year later, they got engaged at the same spot and tied the knot in a lavish New Orleans wedding in November 2017. They welcomed their first daughter, Olympia, in September 2017 and their second, Adira River, in August 2023.

