Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder, Alexis Ohanian recently shared a charming story about how she won him over with her cooking skills. He also revealed the name of his favorite dish cooked by the American tennis legend.

Williams and Ohanian first met in May 2015 during breakfast at the Cavalieri Hotel in Rome and got engaged in 2016.

Their first daughter, Olympia Ohanian was born on 1 September 2017, and just two months later on 16 November, Williams and Ohanian got married at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans. Their youngest daughter Adira River Ohanian was born on August 2023.

Recently, Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian sat down for a fun interview with Lingo, where they reminisced about their first date.

Trending

Ohanian fondly recalled Williams bringing her agent and assistant along as "chaperones" for their date. Williams explained that she brought them along because she didn't know Ohanian and wanted some "backup ."

“This is the first date where you had two chaperones with you - your agent and your assistant," Ohanian said.

“Because I didn't know you and I didn't know your game. I didn't know what you were about. I didn't know anything so I had to bring backup," Williams replied.

During the interview, the couple also discussed the meal they shared on their first date.

“French chicken with Pommes Frites. French fries," Ohanian recalled.

“For me I had chicken and fries and fruit and then you had snails. I remember you had some snails cuz I don't eat snails. You also had steak I remember. You had fries and steak," Williams added.

Serena Williams also asked Ohanian about his favorite dish that she cooks. In response, the Reddit co-founder revealed that his favorite meal prepared by the tennis star was the one that initially won him over, "tacos".

“My favorite meal that you cook is the one that you seduced me with. It was tacos. That was the first meal you ever made for me. You brought out some tremendous tacos," Ohanian replied.

Ohanian also praised Williams for "expanding" his palette.

“Did you think I could cook?" Williams inquired.

"I don't want to say that I feel misled but I really was like, 'What are these flavors?' And you were like, 'It's called cumin.' My palette has been expanded," Ohanian said.

Serena Williams shares that she was the first one to express her love for Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanain at the 2019 Met Gala [Source: Getty]

In the aforementioned interview, Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian discussed who had said "I love you" first in their relationship. Ohanian admitted that he felt the same way, but it was Williams who had actually been the first to declare her love for him.

"Come on, you're going to lie on this. That's not the honest answer. I still remember that phone call. I felt the same way, but you definitely said it first," Ohanian said.

In response, the former World No.1 hilariously blamed her early confession on high glucose levels, joking that it must have been a sugar-induced moment that led her to call Ohanian and say the three words first.

"My glucose was high. I had some gelato. My glucose was too high. Next thing I know I'm calling this guy saying things I wouldn't normally say like, 'I love you,'" Williams said.

Recently, Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary. To mark the occasion, they took their daughters Olympia and Adira to New Orleans, to the venue where they had tied the knot.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas