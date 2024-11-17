Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian rang in their seventh wedding anniversary in adorable fashion alongside their daughters. The couple also penned heartwarming messages for each other, expressing their deep love and admiration.

Ohanian proposed to Williams in December 2016, and they welcomed their daughter Olympia in September 2017. Two months later, on November 16, the couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans. Their family grew further with the birth of their second daughter, Adira, in August 2023.

To celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary, Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian whisked their daughters away to New Orleans, revisiting the place where they exchanged their vows. The Reddit co-founder took to social media and shared a glimpse of the family enjoying quality time together at the site of their wedding.

Ohanian also wrote a touching tribute to the 23-time Grand Slam champion, expressing his gratitude to her for giving him the "two greatest humans" in their daughters and hailing her as an "amazing" mother.

"7 years ago today, we got married here. Now we get to bring these two for beignets. Happy Anniversary 🎉 Thanks for giving me the two greatest humans we've ever met. You're an amazing mama. I'm very lucky to have met you @serenawilliams @olympiaohanian @adiraohanian," Ohanian captioned his Instagram post.

Serena Williams, meanwhile, reflected on how quickly seven years had flown by, penning a heartfelt anniversary wish for Alexis Ohanian. The 43-year-old also expressed her appreciation for Ohanian for being the best dad and for making an ordinary day into a special memory by arranging a costume party for their family.

"7 years has gone so fast… Happy anniversary @alexisohanian thank you for being the best dad to our girls @olympiaohanian and @adiraohanian. Thanks for also making average November day a costume party and making it special. ❤️❣️," Serena Williams posted on Instagram.

"When I first proposed, Serena Williams was like, 'That’s not enough'... She was Olympia’s lawyer in the negotiation" - Husband Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams with her husband Alexis Ohanian (Source: Getty)

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, recently recounted how his proposal to the former World No. 1 included a "frustrating" negotiation involving their daughter Olympia. In an appearance on the Spolitics with Jemele Hill podcast, Ohanian shed light on Olympia's weekly allowance.

"For Olympia, she gets $7 a week; she has her chores," Ohanian said. "I probably got like $1-2 - I gotta ask my dad – for all my chores."

The Reddit co-founder recalled that Williams acted as Olympia's lawyer in the negotiation about her allowance, which even resulted in him drawing up a contract.

"And then when I first proposed, Serena was like, 'that’s not enough,'" he recalled

"She’s playing both sides. Serena was her (Olympia’s) lawyer in the negotiation. I drew up a real contract. I mean it’s plain English, no like legalese," he added. "But I drew up a contract, we negotiated it; her mom was her counsel which was really frustrating but it’s okay."

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently hit the golf course with their daughter Olympia, humorously disclosing that she "won a few Robux of him," which is the virtual currency used on the gaming platform Roblox.

