23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams recently shared a laugh with her husband Alexis Ohanian while discussing their eating habits. They also discussed about their two daughters- Olympia and Adira.

Williams, who hung up her racket in 2022 after an illustrious career that began in 1995, married Ohanian, entrepreneur and Reddit co-founder, in 2017. The power couple welcomed Olympia in 2017 and Adira in 2023.

Since retiring, Williams has been spending quality time with her family, doing events, and looking after her business ventures. She lately sat down with her husband Ohanian for a chat on Lingo's 'Spike Sessions'.

The duo nattered about food, answering some fun questions that refreshed some warm memories for Ohanian.

Trending

"What is my favorite late-night snack?" Serena Williams began by asking her husband.

Alexis Ohanian guessed spicy instant ramen, but it turned out the former tennis pro loved gelatos.

"Adira just had her first bite of gelato," he recalled after hearing gelatos. "We got it on camera and there was a core memory solidified there because she had never tasted anything that good in her life."

The couple then unanimously declared Ohanian guilty of stealing food off Olympia and Adira's plates.

"Who’s more likely to eat food off of our kids' plates?" Serena Williams asked.

"It’s called the ‘Papa Tax’," Ohanian joked. "You don’t know about it, now you do. Papa pays for the food, he gets to snack as much as he wants. The job of the Papa is to provide and to snack off kids’ plates. We had learned that at an early age."

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian taught daughter Olympia how to read through pancakes

Alexis Ohanian with Olympia (Getty)

In the same conversation on Lingo's Spike Sessions, Serena Williams asked her husband Alexis Ohanian about his favorite breakfast for the weekend:

"What is Alexis’ go-to weekend breakfast?"

"Papa pancakes," Ohanian responded.

The entrepreneur then revealed teaching Olympia how to read by marking the pancakes with different letters of Latin.

"When Olympia was a little girl before she could really speak and stuff, I’d make little alphabet letters in the pancakes for every one of her letters in her name. Can’t take all the credit for her knowing how to read but pancakes played some kind of role, for sure," he said.

"Papa pancakes feeds and teaches you how to read," Serena Williams added.

Ohanian and Olympia naturally share an amicable bond but interestingly the 7-year-old is part owner of his father's two sports teams — Angel City FC and Los Angeles Golf Club.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas