Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian recently opened up about his appreciation for the "magic" and "purity" of tennis that he discovered after dating the former World No.1. Ohanian and Williams began dating in 2015 and got married in 2017 in a beautiful ceremony in New Orleans. They have two daughters: Olympia, born in September 2017, and Adira River Ohanian, born in August 2023.

Ohanian, who is a successful entrepreneur and father, recently launched his podcast titled "Business Dad." He delves into the topic of maintaining a healthy work-life balance on this podcast with other accomplished dads like himself.

One of the recent guests on the podcast was former American basketball power forward, Shane Battier. During their conversation, Alexis Ohanian shared an interesting revelation - before he began dating his wife, Serena Williams, he had never watched tennis. He admitted that he used to believe that the only sport that truly mattered was the National Football League (NFL).

However, he stated that his perspective changed once he started watching tennis and described the sport as the most "pure."

“I didn't watch tennis until I started dating my wife. It was very much a football, NFL household. The NFL was it, and I thought that was the only sport that mattered. And then when I came to watch tennis, of the big sports it is the most pure. What people wanna see is two people being the best and a winner and a loser, and a feeling as objective as humanly possible.”

The tech entrepreneur also stated that tennis at its "purest" is so clean and that there is something magical about the sport.

“I see a guy flop in the NBA, I see holding calls that don't get called in the NFL. As fans, you see all these extras and you're just like, well, I mean it's the nature of the sport, it is what it is, it's part of I think why we love it because it's so debatable. But tennis at its purest, when they're not cheating her and they have Hawk-eye, is so clean where you hit the ball in or out, and at its best, there is something magical about the sport because it is such a pure distillation.”

Ohanian took to social media to share a snippet of his discussion with Shane Battier about tennis being one of the best sports. He made it clear that his opinion on tennis' purity is not influenced by his relationship with Serena Williams, whom he affectionately referred to as the G.O.A.T (Greatest of All Time).

"Yes I'm married to the GOAT, but I promise I'm not biased when I say this – tennis is the most pure sport there is 🎾 Got to chat with @NBA legend turned #BusinessDad @shanebattier about my POV on this (psst @WTA) ↓" Ohanian posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian on low investment in women's sports: "It’s the curse of low expectations"

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian

Last year, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian, who has been a vocal advocate for women's sports discussed the lack of investment in women's sports.

He stated that low expectations were to blame for the underfunding and said that future generations will view this era not only as a time of sexism and racism but also as a period of significant business incompetence that hindered the growth of women's sports.

"I mean it’s the curse of low expectations. When we look back on the legacy of underinvestment in the last, call it 50 years, it will not just be a legacy of sexism and racism, which it is. It'll be a legacy of gross business incompetence," Ohanian said.

Ohanian has invested $100 million in Angel City FC, a startup soccer club that joined the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) in 2022. This investment also demonstrated Ohanian's commitment to the advancement women's sports

Apart from the tech entrepreneur, Angel City FC has celebrity investors like Serena Williams, Natalie Portman, Jennifer Garner, and Jessica Chastain among others.

