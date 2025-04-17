Serena Williams gets $650 million-worth luxury fashion designer's shoutout after TIME 100 honor

Serena Williams recently garnered fashion designer Vera Wang's attention after earning a prestigious honor from Time 100 on April 16, 2025. Williams also did a stunning photoshoot with the magazine.

Williams announced the special news of being honored in Time 100 as one of the most influential people of 2025 on her Instagram handle. She uploaded a bunch of photos, including the cover picture of the magazine featuring her and also a few images of her photoshoot with Time, where she donned fashionable outfits. The post's caption read:

"@TIME's list of the 100 Most Influential People in the world is out. I'm honored to be a part of this group: time.com/time100."

Fashion designer, Vera Wang, who is worth $650 million (per Celebrity Net Worth), added a series of emoticons in the comment section, making her feelings known about Williams' achievement.

"🙌🏻👏🙏😌🖤"

Vera Wang’s comment on Instagram

Serena Williams retired from the sport in September 2022 after competing at the US Open. Following this, she has been involved with her family and professional ventures.

Serena Williams made her feelings known about her retirement

In an interview with Time, Serena Williams spoke about her retirement from tennis. She opened up about missing tennis and also revealed the reason behind it. Along with this, the former tennis player also admitted that she is healthy today because she did not force her career beyond the 2022 US Open campaign.

"I miss it a lot, with all my heart. I miss it because I’m healthy. If I couldn't walk, or if I was so out of it, I wouldn’t miss it as much. I think I’m healthy because I didn’t overplay," Williams said.

Williams further spoke about her children, revealing that she scratched the possibility of returning to the sport because of her desire to have more children.

"I just can't peel myself away from these children. Another reason I had to transition was because I wanted to have more kids. And I look at Adira and I'm like, ‘Was it worth it?’ I literally thought about it the other day. I was like, ‘Yeah, it was definitely worth it.’"

Serena Williams has two daughters, Olympia and Adira, with the co-founder of Reddit, Alexis Ohanian. The American recently celebrated her makeup brand, WYN Beauty, by organizing a two-day pop-up event in Los Angeles on April 11 and 12, 2025.

