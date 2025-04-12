Serena Williams turns heads in stylish, colorful dress while celebrating her makeup brand

Serena Williams recently shared a sneak peek of the celebration of her makeup brand, WYN Beauty. The former tennis player launched this brand on April 3, 2024.

Outside of her tennis achievements, Williams has made a name for herself in the business world with her brand, WYN. From impressive marketing strategies to a wide variety of products, she has taken care of everything in her brand. She celebrated the first anniversary of her brand by throwing a two-day pop-up event, which was held on April 11 and 12 in LA.

She shared a glimpse of day 1 of the celebration on her Instagram story, where she donned a stylish, chic black-colored top with a printed skirt and posed in front of a green vanity bus.

Serena Williams’ Instagram story | Source: IG/@SerenaWilliams

In the second story, she posed with a big tennis ball that had her brand's logo on it, and the caption read:

Serena Williams’ Instagram story | Source: IG/@SerenaWilliams

"@serenawilliams serving @wyn."

A few days ago, Williams' post about her brand received a sweet reaction from the Hollywood royalty, Jessica Alba. The tennis player shared an image in which she wore a WYN product and added an uplifting message in the caption that read:

"Remember to make every day a Wyn for you - I do, and I'm channeling my inner Victory by wearing @wyn Victory Lip Gloss. It's the small affirmations that count. Sending positivity and love to your day."

This post garnered Alba's attention, who commented with a few red heart emojis.

Serena Williams' Wyn Beauty has 685 stores across the US and will most likely expand in the foreseeable future.

When Serena Williams made her feelings known about the launch of her makeup brand

In a conversation with the skincare magazine Byrdie in 2024, Serena Williams opened up about her experience with makeup brands of the 21st century. She revealed that she did not witness products that were made for Black skin, so, inspired by this, she thought of launching her brand, which would cater to all skin colors.

"Back then, brands [made us feel like] we had to fit their standard of beauty," Serena Williams said. "When I was traveling 20 years ago, brands didn't offer 40 shades. Many products weren't made for Black skin. We had brands like Iman Cosmetics and Black Opal, but they weren't always available where I was. I had to learn to do my makeup so I could present myself in the best way."

She further exuded pride in the product of her brand being plant-based:

"I wanted to focus on long-wearing, 'clean' formulas because that's how I live my life. I have a farm and try to eat 'clean,' so I also apply that approach to what I put on my face."

Serena Williams has been exploring several things after retiring from tennis after competing at the 2022 US Open. She has been coming up with business ventures, spending quality time with her family, and attending events.

