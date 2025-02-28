Serena Williams draws reaction from $100,000,000-worth Hollywood superstar as she shows off her make-up using own beauty brand

23-time Major singles winner Serena Williams has taken to social media to advertise her Wyn beauty brand, and received an immediate reaction from Jessica Alba. Hollywood royalty Alba, who is worth $100 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth), has her own beauty and cosmetics brand, called 'Honest Beauty'.

Taking to her Instagram account, Williams posted an image in which she is seen wearing Wyn products. She accompanied it with an uplifting message for her 18 million followers that read:

"Remember to make every day a Wyn for you - I do, and I'm channeling my inner Victory by wearing @wyn Victory Lip Gloss. It's the small affirmations that count. Sending positivity and love to your day."

Jessica Alba responded to Serena Williams' post with a series of heart emojis:

Serena Williams and Jessica Alba are expert marketers, leveraging their fame to launch businesses

Serena Williams had an impressive tennis career. She holds several records alongside her 23 Majors. She was the World's No. 1 for 319 weeks, and won 73 career WTA titles, the most in the Open Era. She remains the only player in history to achieve a career Golden Slam in both singles and doubles.

Serena Williams' Wyn Beauty has 685 stores across the US and will open more. She intends to expand the brand worldwide, including in India. Williams works in conjunction with The Good Glamm Group, which sells MyGlamm, The Moms Co., Sirona, Organic Harvest, and St. Botanica brands in India.

Since retiring, Williams married Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian, and the couple have launched several business ventures. Wyn Beauty, however, is Williams's project. When the brand was launched in April 2024, Serena issued a statement explaining how her tennis career impacted the business:

“Throughout my career, I was always searching for makeup that looked good after hours on the court, mixing products myself and creating my own formulas while traveling the world. As I evolved and remained active both on and off the court, I needed products I could apply at 7am before a full day of meetings, spending time with my kids, making time for the things I love and still look good at the end of the day."

Williams and Ohanian are also the owners of soccer's Angel City FC, and they co-own the Los Angeles Golf Club, which is one of the six teams participating in Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's new TGL venture. Serena Williams also has a minority stake in the NFL's Miami Dolphins.

