Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian has lauded women athletes for bringing in more brands to sports after he opined that women just "vibe" with fashion more than male athletes.

Alexis Ohanian is married to American tennis legend Serena Williams, who is not only famous for being a 23-time Grand Slam champion but also for her on and off-court fashion choices.

Ohanian appreciated Zia Cooke's outfit, a black and silver cut-out dress she wore at the WNBA Draft picks where she was selected to play for the Los Angeles Sparks' at No.10 in the WNBA. Cooke was selected in the first round of the draft. She was a point guard at the University of South Carolina.

Ohanian took to Twitter and opined that women vibe with fashion better than male athletes and that the rise of women's sports is attracting more and more brands to sports that would not have generally entered the sporting arena.

"I know this is gonna sound crazy, but maybe, just maybe, women & fashion Vibe in a way that just doesn't happen with the male athletes. Lots of brands will come into sports that never have before because of the rise of the women's game," Ohanian tweeted.

Ohanian's tweet was appreciated by fans who supported his opinion, stating that brands will have to design outfits to fit the bodies of women athletes.

"This is a great point, and it’ll also force brands beyond athleticwear to think about actually fitting athletic bodies," a fan tweeted.

"Beautifully said," another fan tweeted.

Serena Williams' brand 'Will Perform' sponsors San Diego Wave FC

Serena Williams at 2022 US Open - Day 5

Serena Williams, who co-founded the active lifestyle brand 'Will Perform', which launched in December last year, is doing its bit to support women's sports.

Will Perform has now partnered with San Diego Wave FC, a women's soccer team which is now a part of the National Women's Soccer League. Based out of San Diego, California, the young team started its journey last year. Will Perform's official Instagram page announced the partnership on March 26.

In the ongoing National Women's Soccer League, San Diego Wave FC beat North Carolina Courage 4-1 on April 2. In between, the San Diego Wave played a friendly match against Xolos Femenil where the Wave beat 3-0 Xolos.

The Wave's official Instagram account posted photos of the match which also saw the 'Will Perform' logo on the San Diego team's jerseys. Williams took to her Instagram story to hype the team and the same was reposted by Will Perform's account.

"Let's go" Williams captioned the post

Serena Williams' Instagram story

Will Perfom's products include pain and muscle care roll-ons, sprays, and lotions.

