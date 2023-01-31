Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian proudly showcases daughter Olympia’s sketches

Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. was born on September 1st, 2017 to 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

The couple has never shied away from sharing their daughter’s life on the internet. Since her birth, Williams and Ohanian have revealed various snippets of Olympia doing various things for the world to see.

The 5-year-old has been a social media superstar since her birth, and even has 651k followers on Instagram. The former World No. 1 and her husband have also frequently shared Olympia’s picture on their own social media handles, receiving love from fans around the world.

Alexis Ohanian recently shared a video of Olympia drawing and professed his love for her.

“I love drawing with this kid” wrote Alexis.

Alexis Ohanian shares a video of Olympia drawing.

"This evening's drawing class” shared the proud father with the world.

Alexis Ohanian shared these sketches made by Olympia Ohanian.

Serena Williams nearly lost her life by giving birth to Olympia



In a personal essay written for ELLE, Serena Williams opened up about her difficult pregnancy, child-birth and motherhood experiences.

The essay, titled 'How Serena Williams Saved Her Own Life', reveals the emotional details of Williams' pregnancy journey. The American revealed that the pregnancy was unplanned and she found out about it just two days before the 2017 Australian Open.

“When I discovered I was pregnant two days before the 2017 Australian Open, my body had already changed. Of course, being pregnant didn’t mean I couldn’t play tennis. I was planning to compete for eight weeks,” Serena wrote.

Williams named her daughter Olympia as a tribute to the fact that she won the 2017 Australian Open while being pregnant with her. The 41-year-old said wasn’t sure about how she would have proceeded in the Grand Slam while carrying a baby.

“I wasn’t sure how the tournament was going to go; during training, I was Getting more and more tired between points. And I was determined to play fast and hard before the Melbourne hear hit me. One on seven games, all in direct sets,” she wrote.

The former World No. 1 opened up about her life-threatening pregnancy and child-birth, which almost took her life. Serena revealed that had to go through four surgeries during Olympia Ohanian’s birth.

“I was scared. Giving birth to my baby was a test for his loud I and how often I would have call out before I was finally heard,” said the American tennis superstar.

