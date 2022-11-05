"Her opinion is the only opinion I care about" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian on daughter Olympia

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian has stated that the only opinion he cares about is his daughter's.

The Reddit co-founder, in a conversation with Abram Brown from The Information, conveyed that he wants to make sure his daughter knows him for his contributions to Seven Seven Six, the venture capital company he is currently building. The 39-year-old, in an Instagram post, shared snippets of the article.

"I want Olympia to know me for Seven Seven Six. That's what she's gonna see me building. In many ways, her opinion is the only opinion I care about," he said.

Ohanian also touched upon his fiery exit from his former company, Reddit, and how he was seeking redemption through his new venture. The American entrepreneur stormed out of Reddit in 2020 owing to a disagreement with the company's board over its content moderation policies.

He then went on to co-manage a venture firm called Initialized Capitals with Garry Tan before parting ways with the firm a few months later to start something of his own.

Ohanian acknowledged that his time at Reddit and Initialized Capital were mixed accomplishments. He stated that he does not want to feel that way ever again.

"I don't want to ever again feel like I'm one vote out of five on a thing that I created," he asserted.

He credited his wife, Serena Williams, and daughter, Olympia Ohanian Jr., for the change they brought about in him, both as an entrepreneur and as a man.

"It's cliche, but life changed when I became a husband + papa. It's made me 100x better as a man and a businessman," he stated.

Olympia Ohanian Jr. recently gave her father a heartwarming gift.

Alexis Ohanian took to Instagram on Tuesday to flaunt the gift — a T-shirt on which his daughter had written a special note:

"You are the best papa in the world. I love you, Olympia," the note read.

