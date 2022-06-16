Does Serena Williams still have a clothing line? Looking into the American's love for fashion

Over the course of two decades, Serena Williams has been a force to be reckoned with in tennis. Despite numerous setbacks, she has emerged stronger each time to cement her status as a legend of the sport. But even while devoting much of her life to tennis, the American has found enough time to cater to her varied interests.

Along with tennis, Williams has also carved a name for herself in the fashion industry. She has been the face of many high-profile brands and has been a regular fixture at the Met Gala. Her own clothing line, "S by Serena", which was launched in 2019, is still going strong.

Williams debuted the latest spring-summer collection for her clothing line earlier this year. Featuring bold prints and monochrome silhouettes, the latest designs make a statement, just like the tennis star. The former World No. 1 shed some insight behind the inspiration for her latest collection.

"New for @serena. I designed a collection of dresses inspired by strong women and our ability to show up as our best selves, always. Best Dressed available to shop now."

Williams previously had another line of designer apparel, "Aneres," which was launched in 2004 and is a palindrome of her name but has since been discontinued. Aside from her own clothing line, the 23-time Grand Slam champion often collaborates on her own on-court outfits with Nike.

Serena Williams' on-court outfits have often been the talk of the town

Serena Williams at the 2021 Australian Open.

Even before she stepped on the court on numerous occasions, Serena Williams' sartorial choices made headlines even before she won the match. At the 2002 US Open, her catsuit ruffled quite a few feathers. At the 2004 US Open, the American's denim outfit caused quite a commotion as well.

In 2018, upon Williams' return to action from maternity leave, she wore a full-body all-black catsuit at the French Open. The tournament organizers weren't too happy with her choice of outfit and made their displeasure quite clear, eventually banning it as well. The American, on her part, stated that the outfit was to help her with the blood clots she endured due to childbirth.

Williams then showed up at the 2018 US Open rocking a tutu in an outfit inspired by ballerinas. Her good friend and designer Virgil Abloh, who passed away last year, was the one to design it. The American then paid homage to track and field legend Florence Griffith Joyner, popularly known as "Flo-Jo", with her 2021 Australian Open kit.

Williams wore a red, pink and black colored outfit, which only had one full leg sleeve, in a look reminiscent of the late athlete's outfit. She's now finally returning to the tour after being away for almost a year, and along with her game, all eyes will be on her choice of clothing as well.

