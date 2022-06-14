Serena Williams to make her comeback at Rothesay International in Eastbourne

Serena Williams will make her comeback on the WTA tour at the Rothesay International in Eastbourne, starting June 19. The 40-year-old has received a wildcard for the women's doubles event of the WTA 500 grasscourt tournament, where she will partner World No. 4 Ons Jabeur.

The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) confirmed Williams' participation in the competition as a wildcard, with a statement on their official website reading:

"The LTA is pleased to announce that tennis superstar Serena Williams is set to make her first tournament appearance in almost a year, when she will pair up with Tunisia’s world No. 4 Ons Jabeur for the doubles event of the LTA’s Rothesay International at Eastbourne next week having received a wildcard."

Williams, on her part, said that she is excited to be back on tour on grass - a surface where she has enjoyed rich success throughout her career.

“I am excited to return to the Rothesay International tournament in England and to be back on the grass - a surface that has been so good to me throughout my career," Williams said. "Eastbourne has a unique charm that you don’t see anywhere else on Tour and I’m looking forward to playing in front of the fans again.”

Williams will be competing in Eastbourne for the first time since 2011, when she lost 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-4 to Vera Zvonareva in the second round. The American has never competed in the doubles event there before.

Her partner Ons Jabeur will also compete in the doubles competition in Eastbourne for the first time.

Serena Williams will enter Wimbledon as a wildcard

Serena Williams will also enter this year's Wimbledon Championships as a wildcard in ladies singles. Five other players have also received wildcards for the ladies singles event - Katie Boulter, Jodie Burrage, Sohay Kartal, Yuriko Miyazaki, and Katie Swan.

Williams last featured at Wimbledon in 2021, where she was forced to retire in her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich because of a leg injury. Due to her prolonged absence from the WTA tour, the American's ranking has now plummeted to 1208.

Tennis fans will no doubt be very happy to see Williams back in action after such a long time. The 40-year-old will hope to get some much-needed game-time at Eastbourne, which could help her at Wimbledon.

