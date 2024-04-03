Serena Williams launched her own makeup brand 'Wyn Beauty' on Wednesday (April 3). The beauty products will cater to a diverse range of skin tones, including women with melanin-rich skin, and the American believes it was overdue for a long time.

Speaking to skincare magazine Byrdie, the 23-time Major winner looked back on cosmetics history, while recounting her experience with the prominent makeup brands of the 21st century.

"Back then, brands [made us feel like] we had to fit their standard of beauty," Serena Williams told Byrdie. "When I was traveling 20 years ago, brands didn't offer 40 shades. Many products weren't made for Black skin. We had brands like Iman Cosmetics and Black Opal, but they weren't always available where I was. I had to learn to do my makeup so I could present myself in the best way."

Furthermore, Serena Williams took great pride in WYN Beauty's products being plant-based.

"I wanted to focus on long-wearing, 'clean' formulas because that's how I live my life. I have a farm and try to eat 'clean,' so I also apply that approach to what I put on my face," she said.

Serena Williams: "I never wanted to fit into a box, I don't look like anyone else and never will"

Serena Williams waves to the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd at the 2022 US Open

Serena Williams also highlighted not only WYN Beauty's affordable pricing but its utility in day-to-day life for women, as well.

"It's not about [the celebrity title] for me," Williams said. "This brand is for everyone — it doesn't matter who you are. We've drawn from my experiences and everyday life to reach everyone and fit their needs."

"For me, it's about creating a collection that speaks to me, whether I'm on the tennis court or picking my daughter up from school. A little goes a long way with what we've created with WYN Beauty," she added. "If I wake up late, I can quickly put on our skin tint, concealer, and lip and cheek tint and look fully made up all day. WYN Beauty wants you to understand you can be glamorous and active—and own it."

The 42-year-old, who is renowned for breaking gender barriers, added that she wanted her influence to extend to beauty products.

"I never wanted to fit into a box. I don't look like anyone else and never will. I was one of the first athletes [in tennis] that had a differently shaped body," she said. "I felt I've pioneered in so many different ways, so I wanted to include beauty in that."

Serena Williams retired from professional tennis at the 2022 US Open after her third-round loss to Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic. Since then, the American has been living it up, balancing her life with family, public appearances, and her business ventures.

