When did Anxiety by Doechii first release? Rapper seemingly references her original 2019 YouTube video in official MV

Doechii recently dropped the official music video for her song Anxiety, which has gone viral on Instagram Reels and TikTok, with even the White Lotus cast, Will Smith, and Sesame Street joining the trend.

She re-recorded and officially released the full version on March 4, 2025, but originally put it out on YouTube in 2019. At the time, she couldn’t make money from it because it sampled Gotye’s Somebody That I Used to Know without clearance.

In 2023, rapper Sleepy Hallow sampled Anxiety for his own song of the same name.

The song resurfaced on social media in 2025, encouraging the singer to re-release it. Since its recent release, Anxiety entered the top 10 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 with more than 1.8 million TikTok's using the song as the audio. Moreover, Doechii has gotten creative with the song's official video, wherein she has seemingly recreated her old bedroom where she recorded the 2019 version of Anxiety.

The rapper's latest music video also features her twin sisters, who appear in dresses inspired by the twins in The Shining. Additionally, the video also showcases 2 strangers painted like Kimbra and Gotye from Somebody That I Used to Know.

Doechii can be seen stumbling around and trying to understand the chaos around her, wherein one can spot a falling chandelier, a stove fire, lifeless house guests, a dog, a humongous elephant, and a troupe of dancers in the Anxiety music video.

Doechii becomes the third woman in history to win 'Best Rap Album' at the Grammys

Doechii made history at this year's Grammy Awards held on February 2, 2025, by becoming the third woman in history to achieve the 'Best Rap Album' award after Lauryn Hill and Cardi B.

The singer's winning moment was special as Cardi B presented the award to her, and she also brought her mother, Celesia Moore, on stage with her to accept the honor.

The rapper acknowledged that the 'Best Rap Album' category was introduced in 1989 and only 2 women had won it before her. She talked about the album Alligator Bites Never Heal, for which she received the award, stating that she had put her heart and soul into the mixtape.

The rapper said:

"I bared my life. I went through so much. I dedicated myself to sobriety, and God told me that I would be rewarded and that he would show me just how good it can get. I have to thank God."

The rapper thanked her mother, her engineer, Jada, and her fans for helping her achieve the honor. Additionally, she shed light on where she belonged by mentioning that many people weren't aware of who she was. Doechii dubbed herself "the Swamp Princess", stating that she's from Tampa, Florida.

Encouraging labels to sign artists from her hometown, the rapper said:

"There’s so much culture in Tampa—whenever people think about Florida, they only think about, like, Miami, but Tampa has so much talent. Labels, go to Tampa; there’s talent there, okay?"

Recently, Doechii won the 'Woman of the Year' award at the Billboard Women in Music 2025 on March 29, 2025. During the event's red carpet, the rapper commented on the virality of Anxiety, stating that the song was made years ago and she's shocked at the response it has been getting.

