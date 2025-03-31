What did Doechii win a Grammy for? Rapper seemingly addresses industry plant allegations after winning big at Billboard Women in Music Awards

On March 29, 2025, Doechii took the stage at Billboard's Women in Music 2025 event to accept the honor of Woman of the Year 2025. During her acceptance speech, the Tampa-born artist appeared to address the allegations of being an industry plant that have been made against her —

"We are the creatives, we are the executives, and we are the innovators, who are as just as central in this industry to just as the men. Lock it," the singer said.

As a result, the rapper's success and achievements came to light. Doechii, whose real name is Jaylah Ji'mya Hickmon, won the Best Rap Album award at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards this February, for her mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal. She is the third female artist to achieve this honor, following Lauryn Hill and Cardi B.

Doechii wins big at the Grammys and seemingly addresses industry plant allegations at the Billboard Awards

On Saturday, March 29, 2025, during the Billboard Woman of the Year 2025 Awards in music, Doechii, who was honored with an award, delivered a speech that made the audience roar with cheers.

In her winning speech, the Tampa artist suggested that artists' actions, intelligence, and leadership stem from personal agency and divine influence, rather than external forces or manipulation —

"I want everybody to hear me clearly when I say, it is not a button, it is our brain. It is not a machine, it is our leadership. It is not a conspiracy, it is our vulnerability. It's not an agenda, it's God," the singer said.

Furthermore, Doechii emphasized that her success is a collective effort backed by a talented team of women working behind the scenes. She described the backend women as "savvy," suggesting that the team stands alongside her, and that she is not achieving success alone.

Reflecting on her journey, she expressed disbelief that it had only been two years since she received the Rising Star Award at Billboard. The rapper emphasized that her hard work and dedication were vital to this achievement, highlighting how her efforts have driven her career growth —

"I cannot believe it was just two years ago I stood on this stage right here and accepted the Billboard Rising Star Award. I had literally performed so hard I danced my shoes off and had to hop up to the mic," the Tampa singer added.

She did not directly address the allegations but appeared to reference them indirectly.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, Doechii has faced various accusations, including claims of botting, being an industry plant, and other alleged manipulations to accelerate her rise to superstardom.

Having begun her career in 2016 with the single Girls, Doechii has since achieved significant success, which may have fueled these accusations; however, there is no documented evidence to support these claims.

