On March 29, 2025, BLACKPINK’s Jennie accepted the Global Force Award at Billboard's Women in Music event. She became the first K-soloist achieve this feat. The ceremony took place at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles. After acquiring the honor, the 30-year-old expressed her appreciation in her oration.

"I just want to say thankyou to Billboard for recognizing me with this year's Global Force Award. I am so honored to be receiving this award in this room full of inspiring and beautiful woman. This is so special," Jennie said.

She continued:

"I am so lucky and fortunate to work with so many talented people in my career. I have these amazing women in my album. Words cannot express how thankful I am. This award is a tribute to every woman who dares to dream."

Ending her speech, the K-pop idol thanked her "BLACKPINK girls"—Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa.

"I want to take a moment to thank my BLACKPINK girls. Without them this journey would have never happened," she added.

Fans reacted to the South Korean artist's achievement, with one X user commenting:

"JENNIE's first speech since 2019… JENNIE the places you will go.. we’re beyond proud of you."

Fan called the BLACKPINK member "humble" and mentioned that she didn't forget her roots.

"I loved how despite being so nervous she went on to thank everyone, including all the ppl who worked on ruby, the girls and her mom 🥹 she’s so humble and real ❤️," a fan remarked.

"She is truly a humble girl. I’m proud to idolize her. Thank you for all your support for Jennie, and thank you for loving her ❤️" a user mentioned.

"She never forgets her roots. she never sees herself as someone above the group and in that group. i love her sm😭😣🥹😣😭😣😣🥹🥹🥹🥹😫😫 JENNIE WE LOVE U," a person said.

Designed by Lebanese couturier Zuhair Murad, Jennie wore a red gown with a sweetheart neck at the event. The ensemble featured pearl detailing with subtle slit at the hem. She paired it with black platform heels. Her accessories included a delicate necklace and multiple rings.

The Idol actress' makeup included a red lip, soft blush, and lightly defined eyes. The BLACKPINK's rapper wore her hair straight and open with a natural part. Jennie's red carpet look drew significant attention on social media.

"Girl the long the dress, the red lipstick, the accessories?!!(!(!( omg we really won!!!!!! we've come so far!!!!!," a viewer noted.

"Red truly her color she looks sooo gorgeous and the fit pretty too," a netizen shared.

"The outfit and makeup on pointtttt," another fan added.

BLACKPINK's Jennie’s Ruby remains in Billboard 200 top 20 for the second week

BLACKPINK’s Jennie's solo album, Ruby, is holding its spot in its second week. Billboard confirmed on March 25 (local time) that Jennie’s debut full-length album ranked No. 20 on the Billboard 200 in its second week after debuting at No. 7.

The album also placed No. 12 on both the Top Current Album Sales and Top Album Sales charts. This made it the 12th best-selling album in the U.S. that week. Jennie’s tracks also made an impact on Billboard’s global charts.

On the Global Excl. U.S. chart, Like JENNIE remained at No. 4, while ExtraL and Handlebars ranked No. 28 and No. 29, respectively. One of the Girls landed at No. 57, Mantra at No. 98, and Love Hangover at No. 117.

On the Global 200, Like JENNIE occupied the No. 7 spot, followed by Handlebars at No. 49, ExtraL at No. 50, One of the Girls at No. 90, and Mantra at No. 175. Jennie secured the No. 35 spot on Billboard’s Artist 100, marking her fourth week on the chart as a solo artist.

At Billboard's Women in Music 2025 event, the BLACKPINK member was also seen posing with American artists like TYLA and Damn Right singer Kali Uchis, who also presented Jennie with the award.

