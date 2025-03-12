"Most talented and successful idol" — Fans cheer as Jennie's Ruby becomes the highest-rated K-pop solo album on Pitchfork

Jennie's latest album, Ruby, has set a new record on the American online music magazine Pitchfork, earning a 7.1/10 the highest ever for a K-pop soloist. The Manta rapper officially launched her solo career with the release of the album on March 7, 2025. This marks her first full-length studio album since departing from YG Entertainment and Interscope Records in 2023.

Pitchfork highlighted its ambitious production and refined songwriting. The review noted that among her BLACKPINK bandmates, Jennie possesses the most distinct musical identity, with songs that effectively translate the group's signature tough-girl aesthetic into an evolved and dynamic sound. Pitchfork also praised her bilingual transitions between Korean and English.

"If JENNIE has the most robust individual musical identity of the quartet, it’s because her songs have a crucial element the others’ lack: They sound good," Pitchfork noted.

Following Pitchfork's review of the BLACKPINK member's debut studio album, Ruby, fans took to social media to share their thoughts. They celebrated the BLACKPINK member's success, with one fan calling her:

"The most talented and successful idol of Kpop"

Many fans shared their excitement, with one saying the album deserved a higher rating than 7.1.

"deserved at least an 8 but considering the prejudice against k artist it's really good," mentioned a netizen.

"and this is her debut album like i cant imagine how she'll overcome with the next album," wrote one fan.

"The highest-rated album by a K-pop soloist of < all time > on Pitchfork," said another netizen.

"sheeshhh! save the best for last! not male not female but Kpop SOLOIST! always bear that in mind!!" posted an X user.

Many praised Ruby for its distinct sound and artistic direction. They flooded social media with excited reactions to her breaking boundaries with her debut solo album.

"every time I refresh my timline it’s just jennie kim breaking another record," read a comment on X.

"A debut album did that. So proud of you @jennierubyjane . Thank you for creating a masterpiece in #Ruby," wrote one individual on X.

"a 7 is considered a solid 9 .. ive said this before and ill repeat it: ruby is good because it is distinctly personally so JENNIE," shared this X user.

Jennie's Ruby: Solo album, collaborations, and upcoming tour

Jennie released Ruby under her independent label, Odd Atelier. The 15-track album features collaborations with Childish Gambino, Doechii, Dominic Fike, FKJ, Dua Lipa, and Kali Uchis.

Ahead of the album's release, the rapper introduced multiple singles that gained strong traction. Mantra, the lead single released in October 2024, achieved commercial success, reaching the top five on both the Billboard Global 200 and South Korea's Circle Digital Chart.

Her second single, Love Hangover, a collaboration with Dominic Fike, dropped on January 31, 2025. Co-written with Ido Zmishlany and Fike, the song received praise for its catchy tune and chemistry between the artists.

It debuted at number 29 on the Billboard Global 200 and entered the US Billboard Hot 100 at number 96. Additionally, it secured the top spot on iTunes in over 32 countries and ranked eighth on the European iTunes chart. The accompanying music video quickly gained momentum, trending worldwide on YouTube and surpassing 6.6 million views shortly after release.

Following Love Hangover, the BLACKPINK member continued to build anticipation for Ruby with the release of ExtraL on February 21. The fourth single, Like Jennie, arrived alongside the album on March 7, 2025.

Ruby features the following 15 tracks:

Mantra Love Hangover (featuring Dominic Fike) ExtraL (featuring Doechii) Like Jennie Handlebars (featuring Dua Lipa) Damn Right (featuring Kali Uchis and Childish Gambino) ZEN Starlight Twin Seoul City Start a War With the IE (Way Up) Reflection Midnight Rendezvous Ruby

To celebrate Ruby, the BLACKPINK member is set to embark on her first solo concert series, The Ruby Experience. The tour includes three major stops: Los Angeles, New York, and Seoul.

It kicked off on March 6, 2025, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, followed by a performance at Radio City Music Hall in New York on March 10. The final stop will be at Inspire Arena in Incheon, South Korea, on March 15.

As part of her philanthropic efforts, the rapper announced that proceeds from her New York concert will support fire recovery initiatives. The funds will also assist firefighters in Los Angeles and surrounding areas affected by recent wildfires.

