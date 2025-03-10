“I haven’t been on a date in a very long time" — BLACKPINK's Jennie seemingly clears dating rumors following successful release of 'Ruby'

On March 10, 2025, KBIZoom reported that BLACKPINK's Jennie addressed her dating rumors. This comes on the heels of the successful release of her debut solo album, Ruby, which was released on March 7.

During her interview with Amelia Dimoldenberg from the "CHICKEN SHOP DATE" series on March 8, the BLACKPINK rapper revealed that it's been a long time since she dated someone.

"I haven't been on a date in a very long time. So, this is [exhilarating]."

Previously, the Mantra rapper-singer had been linked with several K-pop idols like BIGBANG's G-Dragon, EXO's Kai, and BTS' Kim Taehyung (V). However, all these linkups were proven to be baseless.

Jennie's debut studio album has 15 tracks

Comprising 15 tracks, Ruby traverses genres such as pop, hip-hop, and R&B, reflecting Jennie's versatility and artistic range. The set was released under ODDATELIER and Columbia Records.

For the uninitiated, Jennie established her independent label, ODDATELIER, in December 2024 after parting ways with YG Entertainment. In September 2024, she signed a partnership deal with Columbia Records and released her first comeback solo single, Mantra, in October.

Meanwhile, her debut solo album features collaborations with notable artists, including Childish Gambino, Doechii, Dominic Fike, FKJ, Dua Lipa, and Kali Uchis, adding diverse flavors to the musical tapestry.

Before releasing her album, she dropped ZEN as the concept video track, followed by Love Hangover starring Charles Melton (Riverdale), and ExtraL.

Here's the full tracklist of Ruby:

Intro: Jane (featuring FKJ) Mantra Love Hangover (featuring Dominic Fike) ExtraL (featuring Doechii) Like Jennie With the IE (Way Up) Zen Damn Right (featuring Childish Gambino and Kali Uchis) F.T.S. Seoul City Starlight Twin Handlebars ExtraL (Solo Version) Love Hangover (Solo Version)

Simultaneously, she kicked off The Ruby Experience on March 7, 2025. It is a series of intimate shows designed to offer fans a unique insight into her creative world. She performed live on all tracks from her solo album at the showcase, flaunting different outfits and dance sequences, delighting fans.

Here are the dates of the shows:

March 6, 2025 : Peacock Theater, Los Angeles

: Peacock Theater, Los Angeles March 7, 2025 : Peacock Theater, Los Angeles

: Peacock Theater, Los Angeles March 10, 2025 : Radio City Music Hall, New York City

: Radio City Music Hall, New York City March 15, 2025: Inspire Arena, Seoul

For The Ruby Experience show tickets, TicketNetwork, Vivid Seats, StubHub, Ticket Liquidator, and SeatGeek are among the third-party resale platforms. Venues and seats could affect the final prices for the shows.

Jennie is confirmed to headline the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 13 and 20, 2025, for the first time as a soloist. Before this, she had headlined the festival with her group, BLACKPINK.

