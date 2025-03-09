On March 6, 2025, BLACKPINK’s Jennie held her first solo concert, The Ruby Experience, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The event marked the launch of her debut solo album, Ruby, and featured live performances of her new tracks.

However, discussions surrounding her outfit choices gained attention online, with some fans defending her style while others criticized the seemingly revealing nature of certain outfits.

Many clips from the concert quickly spread across social media showing the K-pop star wearing various outfits. One of the outfits had a plunging neckline while another followed the exposed-underwear trend.

While many international fans praised her bold fashion, some Korean netizens expressed concerns, calling the designs too revealing and questioning their suitability for the stage. Defending the idol from the negative comments, an X user, @Ryujenini wrote:

"This is perfectly fine ...."

Many K-netizens took to anonymous online community platforms like Theqoo to call out the idol for wearing seemingly revealing outfits when performing outside South Korea.

"Did you make underpants popular? You were a pioneer in wearing them, right? American style," a user added.

"Jennie I like listening to your songs but gurl this outfit showing your camel toe is a NO for me. As a fan and fellow woman, this makes me sad because this may give others the opportunity to disrespect you . You can be confident, sexy and hot without revealing too much," an X user commented.

"Delete this please. @jennierubyjane get a better dresser please," another user wrote on X.

However, fans were quick enough to come to the rapper's defense. They argued that the rapper has always embraced daring fashion and should be free to wear what she wants.

"JENNIE AAAAAH LET ME BREATH SHE'S GOT NO MERCY. And that outfit is giving me life," a fan commented.

"I know she is hot’n all but let’s talk about her fashion sense please like this girl just knows how to dress," another netizen remarked.

"she's actually growing and getting more comfortable, I may actually need to apologise...I wasn't familiar with your game," a user added.

"i seen some ppl hating on this outfit when this is literally her stripping down to have “no filter” jennie’s outfits kept changing for the songs !!! and i love that," a fan mentioned.

More about BLACKPINK's Jennie’s solo album, The Ruby Experience, and more

Jennie’s solo tour marks a new chapter in her career, following the release of her debut full-length album, Ruby, on March 7, 2025. The album features tracks like ZEN, Love Hangover (feat. Dominic Fike), ExtraL (feat. Doechii), and more.

The Ruby Experience is designed as an “intense but intimate” concert. The idol's stage production includes a live band, LED visuals, and choreography by Charm La’Donna, known for her work with Kendrick Lamar and the Oscars.

Here is the setlist of tracks she performed on:

Intro: JANE (with FKJ) Start a War Handlebars Mantra Love Hangover ZEN Damn Right Seoul City Like JENNIE With the LE (Way Up) ExtraL F.T.S. Filter Starlight Twin

After a successful opening night in Los Angeles, the rapper will continue her tour in New York on March 10 at Radio City Music Hall before heading to South Korea’s Inspire Arena on March 15.

