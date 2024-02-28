"This doesn't make sense": Lee Hyo-ri stirs discussion by expressing a desire for Jennie and NewJeans to "cover up"

Recently, K-pop icon Lee Hyo-ri stirred debates online after expressing her opposition to idols wearing revealing clothes. She specifically named Jennie of BLACKPINK and the rookie five-member group, NewJeans, while talking about her "juniors."

The remarks came during the latest episode of KBS2 music-talk show The Seasons: Lee Hyori’s Red Carpet, which aired on February 23, 2024. Lee Hyori welcomed Uhm Jung Hwa as a special guest, and the duo delved into the early years of their careers when both were regarded as the "IT Girls" of their time.

Recalling Uhm Jung Hwa's apparently provocative outfits during her Come 2 Me era in 2006, Lee Hyori acknowledged the harsh criticism faced by her senior during the time, since such clothes were not considered "nice" in Korea. Despite the negativity Uhm Jung Hwa faced, Lee Hyori expressed her gratitude for her efforts, noting that the former's choices paved the way for her and other juniors.

However, Lee Hyo-ri, confessed that she still feels protective of her junior idols like Jennie and NewJeans, despite changing times and largely progressive public opinion of "revealing outfits."

"These days, I like my juniors like Jennie and NewJeans, but I wish they wouldn’t wear such things. If they wear revealing outfits, my heart goes, ‘No, don’t do that. Cover up.’ I want to protect and love them."

Some netizens did not take the statement positively, with one fan, @Nuel_twt, noting how the opinion "doesn't make sense."

Netizens express mixed reactions to Lee Hyo-ri's comment on artists like Jennie and NewJeans wearing revealing clothes

Lee Hyo-ri's allegedly protective stance sparked a debate online, with some netizens criticizing her for what they deemed outdated beliefs. Others had a more nuanced view, recognizing her concern for NewJeans, whose members are still minors, with their ages ranging from 15 to 19 years. However, they questioned her stance on artists like BLACKPINK member, Jennie, asserting how, as an adult, she had the right to make her own choices.

The online divide reflects differing opinions on the appropriateness of advising adult artists on their wardrobe choices. Some netizens supported Lee Hyo-ri's seemingly motherly instinct, interpreting it as genuine concern for her favorite artists.

However, the criticism she faced online added another layer to the ongoing discussion about freedom of expression and individual choices, especially in the context of the K-pop industry.

Many fans believe Lee Hyo-ri, who experienced being sexualized and subjected to negativity throughout her career, likely brings a unique perspective with her seemingly protective stance. The discussion underscores the ongoing challenges faced by artists in the industry, particularly when it comes to issues of autonomy and self-expression.

Interestingly, BLACKPINK's rapper recently made headlines with her performance on The Seasons: Lee Hyo-ri's Red Carpet. The appearance showcased Jennie's singing skills and marked her first television broadcast performance of her second solo track, You & Me.