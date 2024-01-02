"First time seeing her entering kbs": Fans surprised as BLACKPINK's Jennie set to be the first guest for "The Seasons: Lee Hyori's Red Carpet"

BLACKPINK member Jennie is reportedly gearing up to make her appearance as the first guest of Lee Hyori's music talk show The Seasons: Lee Hyori's Red Carpet. On January 2, it was reported that the BLACKPINK member will soon be kicking off Lee Hyori's show. Soon enough, the broadcast channel KBS confirmed the news of her guest appearance in an official statement, saying,

“Jennie will join as a guest in the first filming of ‘The Seasons: Lee Hyori’s Red Carpet’ today.”

This news has created much excitement among fans, who are eager to see the K-pop legend Lee Hyori with global star Jennie on the same screen. While some fans are surprised to see her participate in a variety show, others are excited for what is to come. One fan on the X said,

“First time seeing her entering kbs”

“My girlie is at KBS”: Fans react as BLACKPINK’s Jennie spotted outside KBS building for The Seasons: Lee Hyori's Red Carpet

On January 2, following the confirmation of the SOLO singer's appearance on KBS 2TV’s The Seasons: Lee Hyori's Red Carpet, she was captured entering the broadcasting station to film for the pilot episode.

The You & Me singer is all set to kick off filming the show's first episode, garnering much attention from fans. On December 29, it was confirmed that the BLACKPINK members had decided to continue their solo activities under YG Entertainment, while promoting as a group under the agency.

Fans highlighted that this was the first time a member of the quartet made an appearance on a variety show aired on the KBS channel since their debut in 2016, which has has left many in shock. On the other hand, many fans were also delighted to hear about her appearance and celebrated this moment as they wished to see the two popular K-pop artists together.

Popular K-pop star Lee Hyori is the MC for the fourth season of the music talk show The Seasons after Jay Park, Jannabi’s Choi Jung Hoon, and musical duo AKMU. The first episode of the show will be out on January 5 at 11:20 pm Korean Standard Time on KBS 2TV.

Jennie announces her label, ODD ATELIER

In other news, the BLACKPINK rapper confirmed the big move of establishing her new agency ODD ATELIER through her personal Instagram account. The agency is expected to bring innovative activities that have never been seen before.

According to reports by the South Korean media agency, Maeil Business Daily, two former YG Entertainment managers have joined ODD ATELIER to continue working with the singer. It is said that the two managers have been working with Jennie throughout her seven-year-old musical career.