"I just wanted to do something freely": BLACKPINK's Jennie dishes on her newly launched label 'OA' in her recent appearance on Lee Hyori's talk show

On Tuesday, January 2, BLACKPINK's Jennie appeared as the first guest on Lee Hyori's music talk show, The Seasons: Lee Hyori’s Red Carpet. During the same, the idol spoke about several things she had been busy with recently. She also shed light on her recently launched label, OA, which stands for ODD ATELIER.

While her fans have been celebrating the news, additional details about her label were not revealed. However, during her interview with Lee Hyori, she dished about her label and spoke about how and why it was created. BLACKPINK's Jennie confessed that OA was her step towards creating something of her own.

"I think I just wanted to do something freely," she said.

BLACKPINK's Jennie sheds light on the reason behind launching her own label, ODD ATELIER

Following several speculations from South Korean media outlets, BLACKPINK's Jennie recently confirmed that she is kickstarting her own label, OA (ODD ATELIER). While the activities and details about the functioning of the label are yet to be unveiled, fans have been celebrating the idol's new venture.

So far, ODD ATELIER has been revealed to be a label that aims to create things that are different and unexpected. During her recent appearance on Lee Hyori's music talk show organized by KBS 2TV, The Seasons: Lee Hyori’s Red Carpet, the idol shed some more light on her label and as per X user @BBU_BLACKPINK's translation, she said:

"It's called ODD ATELIER, honestly some staff that came have worked with me for a long time and I think I just wanted to do something freely. All activities. So I named it this way which means that I will do well even if the path I go is strange and different from others. It's my first time showing it to the public with a microphone so it feels strange. I feel good to be able to do it in front of you."

When Lee Hyori asked about the idol's journey from being housed under a label to creating her own, Jennie confidently stated that while she's grateful for everything she learned under her current agency, YG Entertainment, she's also looking forward to creating things of her own.

"I learned a lot and since it was a company which I was with since my trainee years, I especially learned a lot there. But the last few years I asked myself, 'Are you someone who can do things on your own?' So I decided to have the courage and think after trying it out myself," she said.

The idol also stated that she hasn't completely left her agency and is on great terms with the people there. However, her solo activities will likely be rolled out through her new label, while she will be involved with the agency for group activities with BLACKPINK. However, it is important to note that this has not been confirmed since her label is still in the beginning stages of being established.

Lee Hyori also asked the idol if she will house other artists under her label. The idol replied by confessing that she hadn't thought that far and that her first priority was to concentrate on herself as a solo artist.

"I actually have never dreamed about things like that. It was kind of fun while establishing this company. Imagining things like that. But I will try to take good care of an artist named Jennie first, and maybe if there are good events in the future," she said.

Following the conversation, Lee Hyori also jokingly mentioned that she might think about joining her company after her contract with her current agency, Antena Entertainment, expires.

Fans enjoyed the interview and the additional details they learned about Jennie's new label, ODD ATELIER. They are now eagerly looking forward to seeing what the company brings to the table in the future.