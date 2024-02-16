On February 15, BLACKPINK's Jennie caught the attention of the netizens as she was seen wearing outfits that Lee Hyori and Kim Hee-sun inspired in the latest trailer for Apartment 404. tvN released the much-awaited new mystery variety show Apartment 404's trailer on their official YouTube channel (@tvNOfficial).

The wardrobe choice of the K-pop idol, particularly a white shirt paired with blue denim jeans, a pink cardigan, and a matching headband, drew attention as it paid homage to Kim Hee-sun's iconic look from the 1999 K-drama Tomato.

The You & Me singer's fashion statement didn't stop there. The member of BLACKPINK was also spotted sporting a black Adidas ensemble with big hoop earrings that appeared to take inspiration from Lee Hyori's outfit in the music video for Anymotion. The song, a promotional single for Samsung Anycall, was released in 2005, and eagle-eyed fans quickly recognized the sartorial homage.

With the rapper's fashion choices echoing the style of beloved K-drama and K-pop figures, it's evident that her wardrobe for Apartment 404 is becoming a captivating element of the show's pre-release buzz.

Fans were impressed by the references. A user on X pointed out how they loved the reference and quoted it as "Queen referencing another queen!"

Netizens decode Jennie's style in Apartment 404, drawing parallels to Lee Hyori & Kim Hee-sun

On February 15, tvN released the new trailer for EP.0, revealing the first mystery the cast would be solving. The teaser involves the cast in a retro apartment set in 1998, where they must solve a suspenseful murder case.

The revelation of Jennie's nods to Korean pop culture icons like Kim Hee-sun and Lee Hyori has sparked discussions and heightened expectations for the fashion-forward moments that may unfold on the show.

Fans were quick to express their joy as soon as they saw the references in the trailer:

Recently, Jennie debuted as a guest on Lee Hyori's Red Carpet, a music talk show. The member of BLACKPINK performed her second solo track, You & Me, live for the first time on television during the show's premiere, which aired on January 5.

Fans were delighted to see her share the stage with singer-producer and industry veteran Lee Hyori. Additionally, Jennie sang a captivating rendition of the latter's well-known song, Miss Korea, to which Lee Hyori joined her around the midway point. Netizens praised the pair's on-stage chemistry and their evident rapport from their discussions.

Apartment 404 is a variety show that follows six residents as they investigate the reasons behind unusual occurrences in their apartments. It is directed by Jung Chul Min, who previously worked on the popular tvN variety show Sixth Sense. The residents were previously revealed as Yoo Jae Suk, BLACKPINK's Jennie, Lee Jung Ha, Cha Tae Hyun, Oh Na Ra, and Yang Se Chan.

Apartment 404 will be available to watch on Prime Video and tvN from February 23 at 8:40 PM KST!

