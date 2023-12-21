“Can’t wait”: Fans excited as BLACKPINK’s Jennie features as the mascot for upcoming variety show ‘Apartment 404’

A sneak peek of Apartment 404, the forthcoming variety show on tvN that features BLACKPINK's Jennie, Yoo Jae-suk, Lee Jung-ha, Cha Tae-hyun, and more, has increased fans' anticipation. The show's star-studded cast, which further includes SKY Castle and Alchemy of Souls' famed actress Oh Na-ra, and one of the favourite hosts from the variety show Running Man, Yang Se-Chan, has raised expectations.

The BLACKPINK idol is reported to appear on the show as the mascot for Apartment 404.

Fans chimed in and expressed their excitement to see Jennie feature on the poster of the forthcoming tvN program:

Fans are ready to see BLACKPINK Jennie on the variety show, Apartment 404, even "without subtitles"

Previously, when images from the Apartment 404 shoot went public on October 26, 2023, fans recognized the Solo singer, and speculation about her potential appearance in the show erupted online.

The excitement has reached an all-time high with the debut of the first teaser on December 20, 2023, which alludes to the show's complex storylines and multidimensional narratives. Apartment 404 marks the BLACKPINK idol's comeback on the South Korean small screen after six years. The last time she was featured on a variety show was Village Survival, which aired in 2018.

Fans of the BLACKPINK idol flooded Twitter and trended hashtags over the latest news:

Apartment 404: Release date, plot, cast, and everything you need to know

Apartment 404, directed by Sixth Sense's Jung Chul-Min, guarantees an exciting fusion of mystery and realism. Six occupants of a flat set in the city set out to discover the truth about strange happenings in their place of residence. Based on true stories, every episode features unique locations and times that challenge viewers to use their investigation skills and explore historical periods.

In South Korea, Yoo Jae-suk is a well-liked host and performer. Hence, his forthcoming collaboration for Apartment 404, alongside Jennie, is much anticipated by fans.

Furthermore, Yang Se-chan from Running Man, Oh Na-ra from Alchemy of Soul, Cha Tae-hyun from Moving, and Lee Jung-ha were also observed during the filming.

Jung Chul-Min is in charge of production for the program.

With a release date set for the first half of 2024, Apartment 404 is expected to be a compelling addition to tvN's repertoire.

Fans and viewers are excited about the upcoming fascinating project, which promises to combine mystery, star power, and realism in the comfort of an apartment.