“Leave Jennie alone”: Fans outraged over online user’s post questioning her next relationship after BLACKPINK’s idol and BTS’ V’s reported breakup

BLACKPINK's Jennie and BTS member Kim Taehyung reportedly broke up on December 6, 2023. According to a report from the South Korean media outlet JTBC, Jennie and Taehyung decided to break up before the latter enlists in the military.

There have been a lot of conversations on some well-known internet groups in the wake of the reported separation. One such conversation has been receiving a lot of attention. As per Allkpop, a netizen announced the split on the well-known Korean online community Nate Pann by writing,

"Jennie broke up. Male idol fans need to be on alert!! lol"

The Solo singer's fans reacted to the update and urged everyone to leave her alone.

Expand Tweet

Since 2022, dating rumors about the two celebrities have been circulating. Some alleged pictures of the two celebrities on vacation on Jeju Island further fueled the rumors. A photographer also claimed to have captured the idols walking hand in hand in Paris.

Even though neither of the two musicians has released an official statement, based on the few photos that have appeared online, it is widely assumed that they had been dating.

"Rumors are rumoring": Netizens defend Jennie and slam online users asking them to mind their own business

On December 7, 2023, @PannChoa on X (formerly Twitter) tweeted: "Knets react to the men that Jennie 'dumped.'" The post showed images of EXO member Kai, BTS' Taehyung, BigBang's G-DRAGON, along with BLACKPINK Jennie.

For the unversed, PannChoa (@pannchoa) posts trending translations from TheQoo, Instiz, and Nate Pann (a forum website with various K-pop fan sections, personal tales, and other informal content).

In the post, an online user had posted, "[enter-talk] THE MEN WHO GOT DUMPED BY JENNIE. Kai, GD, V.. Who will be the next one to enter Jennie's boyfriend collection?"

However, the post had several netizens supporting the BLACKPINK idol and asking the account to stop spreading hate towards her for no reason.

Screenshot of the comments by fans taken from the PannChoa website. (Source: @pannchoa)

According to a Cosmopolitan report published on July 14, 2023, Jennie met G-DRAGON, the frontman of the K-pop group BigBangmet, when she appeared in one of his music videos. In February 2021, the two were embroiled in dating rumors when the South Korean gossip website Dispatch claimed they had been together for about a year.

After their rumored separation in May 2022, G-DRAGON is rumored to have stopped following Jennie on Instagram. However, he still follows the other members of BLACKPINK. Before this, as reported by Cosmopolitan, Jennie was rumored to have dated EXO member Kai in 2018. After a few months, Kai's management company, SM Entertainment, confirmed their breakup the following January (2019), indicating they were no longer together.

Meanwhile, after the JTBC report created a stir in the K-pop world, fans are unable to remain composed as word of the Solo singer and Kim Taehyung's reported separation is spreading throughout social media. They maintain that previous allegations were untrue, implying that YG Entertainment is using the Solo singer's exclusive deal as a publicity stunt to attract fans.

Additionally, they think that neither of the artists should have their rights violated because they both have their own lives. Several fans of both artists blamed media outlets for using their identities to gain influence.

Expand Tweet

Similarly, on December 7, 2023, when Allkpop reported that an online user had posted an inappropriate statement on the South Korean online forum about the BLACKPINK idol, fans of the Solo singer came to shield their idol from speculations made by other online users.

Netizens wrote on the tweet of Allkpop condoning whoever is making an inappropriate comment or tweet against the BLACKPINK idol's personal life.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

On May 17, 2023, French journalist Taoualit Amar uploaded a video on TikTok and claimed that the couple in the video were Jennie and Kim Taehyung wandering around Paris. Many people were unsure who they were since the couple's entire face was covered. The journalist, however, was certain that these were the K-pop idols.

In response to the journalist's assertion, YG Entertainment and BigHit Entertainment issued statements declaring they lacked knowledge of the artists' personal lives. Fans assumed that the couple strolling was Taehyung and the Solo singer based on their body language and pace, despite any concrete evidence supporting their claims.

The video resurfaced on December 6, 2023, amidst speculation that the two stars had broken up ahead of Taehyung's military enlistment in December 2023. An X user, @kthkjnsaf, tweeted:

Expand Tweet

In other news, the Solo singer and her band members Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa have renewed their contracts with YG Entertainment for group activities. However, talks about the members' exclusive contracts between the company and the four members are ongoing.