BLACKPINK's Jennie emerges as the first female K-pop soloist in billboard history to have 3 songs chart simultaneously on the Hot 100

On March 18, 2025, the South Korean singer BLACKPINK's Jennie emerged as the first female K-pop soloist in the history of Billboard to have three songs chart on the Hot 100. The American magazine outlet officially announced that the female artists' two tracks from Ruby made their debut on the survey.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The song Handlebars and like JENNIE were placed at the No.80 and No.83 positions on the Hot 100, respectively. Meanwhile, the pre-release single ExtraL re-charted on the mentioned chart and positioned at the No.99 rank. It maintained its position for the second week. It is to be noted all the releases were from the female artist' album Ruby.

BLACKPINK's Jennie released her album Ruby in March 2025

BLACKPINK's Jennie released her first full-length album, Ruby, on March 7, 2025, through Columbia Records and OA Entertainment. It was distributed by Kakao Entertainment and Columbia Records, domestically and internationally, respectively. The record featured Like JENNIE as the title track. Meanwhile, it consists of fifteen songs, which have been listed below:

Ad

Intro: Jane (with FKJ) Like Jennie Start a War Handlebars (feat. Dua Lipa) With the IE (Way Up) Extal (feat. Doechii) Mantra Love Hangover (with Dominic Fike) Zen Damn Right F.T.S Filter Seoul City Starlight Twin

Following the release of Ruby, the album was placed at the No.1 position on the iTunes Top Albums Chart in twenty-one locations. The record also topped KuGou Music's digital album sales charts in China and QQ Music, respectively. Meanwhile, it ranked at the No.3 on the United Kingdom's Official Albums Chart.

Ad

Ad

The tracks, including Like JENNIE and Handlebars, went on to debut at the No.36 and No.41 positions on the Official Singles Chart, respectively. The record made its official debut at the seventh position on the Billboard Top 200 Albums Chart. Meanwhile, Ruby went on debuting at the seventh position on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart.

In recent news, BLACKPINK's Jennie embarked on a three-day city-run concert in Los Angeles, New York, and Seoul from March 6 to March 15, 2025. It was titled Ruby Experience. The female artist embarked on the event for the promotional activities of her solo debut album, Ruby. It is to be noted that the proceeds from the program would support fire recovery efforts and local firefighters in Los Angeles, which has suffered from the devastating wildfires in the region.

Ad

BLACKPINK's Jennie was honored with the Global Force Award at the Billboard Women in Music 2025. She was crowned as the first Korean soloist to receive the accolade at the award ceremony.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback