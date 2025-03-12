  • home icon
  "5 music videos in less than 2 months"— Fans excited as BLACKPINK's Jennie unveils an MV teaser for Handlebars

"5 music videos in less than 2 months"— Fans excited as BLACKPINK's Jennie unveils an MV teaser for Handlebars

By Kirti Tiwari
Modified Mar 12, 2025 05:47 GMT
Fans excited as BLACKPINK
Fans excited as BLACKPINK's Jennie unveiled a MV teaser for Handlebars (Image via @jennierubyjane/ Instagram)

On March 10, 2025, BLACKPINK's Jennie unveiled a music video teaser for the much-anticipated music video, Handlebars, in collaboration with the English-Albanian singer, Dua Lipa. The 20-second clip featured a glimpse of the two female artists tuning into the rhythmic beats. They were shown in neon-colored lights, in different poses.

The teaser circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. Internet users expressed excitement about the music video, shared multiple snippets, and talked about the qualities of the teaser that attracted them. Many also stated that the female artist released five music videos in less than two months, showcasing her hardworking nature.

"5 music videos in less than 2 months everyone say thank u jennie," an X user tweeted.
The fandom mentioned that it was time for users to play the playlists dedicated to BLACKPINK's Jennie's Ruby album.

"this is your sign to run your playlists if you already haven't rubies," a fan reacted.
"I need so much autoplay that Spotify turns itself on and plays this song in the middle of the night while I sleep," a fan shared.
"every child has a mother and every child‘s mother is named jennie kim," a fan commented.

The fandom stated Handlebars was their favorite track from BLACKPINK's Jennie's Ruby album.

"JENNIE GIVING US EVERYTHING AAAAAAH," a user reacted.
"MY FAVE SONG FROM RUBY ALBUM," a user shared.
"idk about y’all but jennie’s music videos are always so fun to watch," a user commented.
More about BLACKPINK's Jennie's album, Ruby

BLACKPINK's Jennie released her first full-length album, Ruby, on March 7, 2025, through Columbia Records and OA Entertainment. It was distributed by Kakao Entertainment and Columbia Records, respectively. Like Jennie served as the record's title track.

It has been available in five physical albums, including Jane, Zen, Jewel Case, Digipack, and Cassette. It featured fifteen tracks, which have been listed below:

  1. Intro: Jane (with FKJ)
  2. Like Jennie
  3. Start a War
  4. Handlebars (feat. Dua Lipa)
  5. With the IE (Way Up)
  6. Extral (feat. Doechii)
  7. Mantra
  8. Love Hangover (with Dominic Fike)
  9. Zen
  10. Damn Right (feat. Childish Gambino & Kali Uchis)
  11. F.T.S.
  12. Filter
  13. Seoul City
  14. Starlight
  15. Twin
According to Jennie's Odd Atelier, Ruby was ranked at the No.1 position on the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 21 locations. It also ranked high on QQ Music and Kugou Music digital album sales charts in China.

In recent news, BLACKPINK's Jennie appeared on Yoyo Jaehyung's YouTube show, on the episode titled I thought this was the place where I could let it all out, on March 9, 2025.

Edited by Ahana Mukhopadhyay
