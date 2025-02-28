"The perfect match"—Fans react as BLACKPINK's Jennie's EXTRAL and Jisoo's Earthquake go head to head for #1 spot on M Countdown

On February 27, 2025, BLACKPINK's Jennie's EXTRAL (feat. Doechii) and Jisoo's Earthquake were nominated for the first spot on the South Korean music program M Countdown. This sparked excitement among their fandom as the two members from the same group were fighting for the first place.

For the unversed, EXTRAL (feat. Doechii) was dropped as the second pre-release for BLACKPINK's Jennie's studio album Ruby. It was unveiled on February 21, 2025. Meanwhile, Earthquake was released on February 14, 2025, as the title track of Jisoo's first solo debut album Amortage.

Subsequently, the news about BLACKPINK's Jennie and Jisoo facing each other head to head for the No.1 spot on M Countdown circulated on social media. While some fans supported their K-pop bias, others treated it as a healthy competition in the music scenario. An X user wrote:

"The perfect match."

Many fans decided that BLACKPINK's Jisoo should win this week's M Countdown because Jennie topped first place last time.

"Jisoo worked so hard for this, and she truly deserves it. Earthquake is a masterpiece," a fan reacted.

"I love u my bias wrecker Jennie, but please let my bias Jisoo win today," a fan shared.

"OMG and again another core for Blackpink vs Blackpink," a fan commented.

Some internet users called Amortage a masterpiece and mentioned that Jisoo should be recognized for her hard work.

"Let's vote for Jisoo this time plz she deserves a win for her masterpiece album," a user reacted.

"Literally is just Blackpink vs Blackpink," a user shared.

"Jennie won last week so now its time for jisoo," a user commented.

More about BLACKPINK's Jennie and Jisoo's new album

On February 14, 2025, BLACKPINK's Jisoo released her first mini album, Amortage, through BLISSOO and Warner Records. Distributed by YG Plus, the album features four tracks, including Intro from Jisoo, Earthquake, Your Love, Tears, Hugs & Kisses, and Earthquake (English Ver). The physical album has been available in four versions, namely Black, Purple, App (KiT), and Reels (NFC).

BLACKPINK's Jennie will drop her first full-length album, Ruby, on March 7, 2025, through ODD ATELIER. It will be distributed through Columbia Records and Kakao Entertainment.

The record features fifteen tracks, including Intro: Jane (with FKJ), Like Jennie, Start a War, Handlebars (feat. Dua Lipa), With the IE (Way Up), EXTRAL (feat. Doechii), Mantra, Love Hangover, Zen, Damn Right (feat. Childish Gambino & Kali Uchis), F.T.S, Filter, Seoul City, Starlight, and Twin.

In recent news, YG Entertainment has confirmed that BLACKPINK will make a comeback as a group in 2025.

