 "Queen Slaying Charts"- Fans react as BLACKPINK's Jisoo's Amortage enters top three on US iTunes

On February 14, 2025, BLACKPINK's Jisoo's first mini-album, Amortage, entered the top three on US iTunes, leaving the fandom proud. The record was placed at the No.1 position on the iTunes chart in twenty-three countries, including Belgium, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, Turkey, Thailand, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Cambodia, Brazil, and other locations.

Amortage scored the second biggest first-day sales by a female K-pop soloist in the history of Hanteo. She broke her own record previously created upon the release of her album, ME. Subsequently, the female artist' latest milestone circulated on social media, and the fandom celebrated her feat. Excitedly, an X user tweeted:

"Queen Slaying Charts left and right."

The fandom stated that BLACKPINK's Jisoo album was iconic and referred to her as a "diva." One fan added that her US fans should keep purchasing the record to increase sales and streams.

"Alexa, play "That's My Girl" by Fifth Harmony! This diva never disappoints in her things,"- a fan reacted.

"The album is so so so good. Jisoo did her thing,"- a fan shared.

"Please Jisoo’s fans US keep buying,"- a fan mentioned.

Internet users shared multiple congratulatory snippets for BLACKPINK's Jisoo's latest milestone.

"That's amazing news! Congratulations to #JISOO for reaching the top 3 on US iTunes with 'AMORTAGE - EP,"- a user reacted.

"GO MOTHER SNATCH IT,"- a user shared.

"She ate. Devoured even,"- a user mentioned.

More details about BLACKPINK's Jisoo's latest album

BLACKPINK's Jisoo released her first mini-album, Amortage, on February 14, 2025, through BLISSOO and Warner Records. It was distributed by YG Plus. It featured four tracks, including Earthquake, Your Love, Tears, and Hugs & Kisses. She dropped a music video for the title track Earthquake.

According to the World Music Awards, Amortage ranked at No.1 on the Worldwide iTunes Album chart for a second consecutive day, with all of its tracks under the Top 40 of the Worldwide iTunes song chart. Additionally, the Earthquake music video emerged as the biggest 24-hour debut for a music video in 2025, garnering over 10.9 million views and 1.5 million likes, respectively.

The title track charted at No.110 on the Global Spotify Daily chart with 1,878,424 filtered streams. Meanwhile, the entire album recorded over 5.35 million streams within the first twenty-four hours on the listening platform Spotify.

In recent news, BLACKPINK's Jisoo surpassed seven million followers on audio-sharing platform TikTok. She emerged as the fastest Korean female artist to achieve the mentioned milestone.

