 "We need more"—Fans react as BLACKPINK's Jisoo's upcoming album Amortage features four tracks with runtime of 12 minutes and 14 seconds 

On February 3, 2025, BLACKPINK's Jisoo revealed the tracklist for her upcoming mini-album Amortage with a runtime of 12 minutes and 14 seconds. The female artist shared the pre-order links for the physical record and tracklist through her Instagram account. The record will feature the four tracks, which have been listed below:

Earthquake Your Love Tears Hugs & Kisses

Expand Tweet

Trending

Subsequently, the news about BLACKPINK's Jisoo's latest album of 12 minutes and 14 seconds circulated on social media. It went viral among the fandom, who had varied opinions about the duration of Amortage. A netizen wrote on X:

"We need more."

Expand Tweet

Fans defended BLACKPINK's Jisoo as the internet users continued to question the brief runtime of the female artist's forthcoming album.

"YESSSS, MORE THAN THREE MIN SONGS," a fan reacted.

"Can't wait to see her discography getting added with this runtime," a fan shared.

"It’s not Jisoo’s fault if you don’t know how many songs an EP can have to be considered in that category. Ask K-pop companies why they keep releasing albums with 8-10 tracks and calling them minis when they’re considered full albums. 4-6: mini, 7+: full. Leave her alone," a fan commented.

Many fans stated that since Jisoo has worked hard for her upcoming project, they will support her unconditionally.

"Why are blink's upset about 4 songs? JISOO worked so hard all year, several projects, an album and you are not enough? I'm glad we'll get some music at all because she worked so hard! Why are you always unhappy?," a user reacted.

"I mean understandable with how busy she is with her acting projects," a user shared.

"So the Amortage album will have a total runtime of 12 minutes and 14 seconds. So most probably it’s only about 4 songs! Can’t wait to hear Jisoo’s beautiful and sultry voice," a user commented.

More about BLACKPINK's Jisoo's upcoming album Amortage

Amortage is BLACKPINK's Jisoo's first mini album. It will be released through Warner Records and BLISSOO. The physical record will be available in four versions, including Purple, Black, App (KiT), and Reels (NFC). Earthquake has been designated as the title track of the piece.

The first track, Earthquake, has been penned by Jisoo, Jack Brady, Jordan Roman, Sarah Troy, and Sara Boe. Meanwhile, the second song titled Your Love has been written by Jisoo, Jack Brady, Jordan Roman, Violet Skies, Lilian Caputo, and Jenna Raine.

The third track, Tears, is penned by Jisoo, Jack Brady, Jordan Roman, Kristin Carpenter, and Sophie Simmons. Lastly, the track 4/ Hugs & Kisses is created by Jisoo, Jack Brady, Jordan Roman, Austin Wolfe, and Chloe Copoloff.

Jisoo's album, Amortage, is slated to premiere on February 14, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback