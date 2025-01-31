"I'M ABSOLUTELY GAGGED" — Fans react as BLACKPINK's Jisoo released cover for her upcoming mini album Amortage

On January 31, 2025, BLACKPINK's Jisoo released the cover for her upcoming mini-album Amortage through the official BLISSOO X account, leaving the fandom in awe.

The latest poster featured the female artist posing in a Cyborg Jumpsuit from 404 Studio. She complemented her overall appearance with high-netted boots, accessories, and brown curly hair. The content featured the following words on it:

"mortgage is a fusion of amor (love) and montage, capturing the essence of love's journey-fleeing moments stitched together into a vivid, unforgettable reel."

Subsequently, BLACKPINK's Jisoo's latest cover for the much-anticipated album Amortage circulated on social media and went viral online. They could not stop gushing over the promotional content. Excitedly, an X user tweeted:

"She wasn’t kidding when she said we’d see a new side of her this comeback!!!! I’M ABSOLUTELY GAGGED!!!"

The fandom stated that BLACKPINK's Jisoo was finally flaunting her creative side following her departure from YG Entertainment as a soloist.

"She's taking it, she's taking it, she's taking it! The gaggery,"- a fan reacted.

"With this we can all agree that YG limited the girls' creative process, they are giving us so much fresh content now that they are outside that company,"- a fan shared.

"Love that Jisoo’s Amortage teasers have been giving us a completely different vibe from her previous solo work so far. The excitement to listen to her new music is soo real,"- a fan mentioned.

The fandom stated they would support the female artist's upcoming comeback.

"she looks like she could stop the world just to stop the feeling,"- a user shared.

"YALL DONT FORGET TO CLICK ON THE LINK AND PRE SAVE,"- a user mentioned.

More about BLACKPINK's Jisoo

Jisoo made her official debut as a member of the girl group BLACKPINK on August 8, 2016. She released the single album Square One through YG Entertainment and Interscope Records. The record featured two tracks, including Whistle and Boombayah.

She landed her first leading role in the Disney+ and JTBC drama Snowdrop. She took the role of a college freshman who fell in love with a North Korean man. Subsequently, she's gearing up to make her drama comeback with the zombie-based series Newtopia, scheduled for release on February 7, 2025.

She will release her mini-album Amortage on February 14, 2025.

