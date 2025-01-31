As the month of love (February) was approaching, the K-drama Community was excited to watch the much-anticipated zombie-themed series Newtopia featuring BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Park Jeong-min, Im Sung-jae, and Kim Joon-han. The drama would depict the story of a couple who had a break-up before an unexpected and horrendous situation. The condition included the outbreak of zombie apocalypse. Following the unfortunate situation, the duo ran towards each other for the reunion.

The series was adapted from the novel titled Influenza. It was authored by Han Sang-woon.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Park Jeong-min would play the roles of Kang Yeong-ju and Lee Jae-yun, respectively. The drama was helmed and penned by the director and screenwriter Yoon Sung-hyun and Ji Ho-jin and Han Jin-won, respectively.

While waiting for the dystopian series, Newtopia, the viewers could watch dramas based on a similar genre, which has been listed below.

5 K-dramas to watch while waiting for Newtopia

1) Happiness

Where to watch: Netflix, WeTV, Rakuten Viki, and TVING

Cast: Han Hyo-joo, Park Hyung-sik, Jo Woo-jin

The 2021 K-drama, Happiness, showcased the love story and zombie outbreak of a special agent, Yoon Sae-bom, and detective Yi-hyun. When the former got the opportunity to move into a new apartment set for the civil servants, she decided to persuade her best friend to pretend to marry her.

Subsequently, after their migration, they were faced with an unfortunate situation. There was an outbreak of an unidentified disease in which people were turning into monsters. Meanwhile, Han Tae-seok was provided the responsibility of handling the crisis.

2) Duty After School (Part 1 and Part 2)

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki

Cast: Shin Hyun-soo, Lee Soon-won, Kim Ki-hae, Choi Moon-hae, Kim Su Gyeom, Lee Yeon, and others

The Sci-Fi and thriller K-drama Duty After School showcased the story of high school students fighting the insect-like objects commonly termed aliens. The creatures used to float in the sky and launch attacks on mankind. Subsequently, due to the lack of man resources, military, and arms, the high school students at Sungjin High School were provided the option to enlist for military service. They helped the nation in eradicating aliens and earned extra points.

During their trip to eradicate the aliens, the students were supported by their teachers, soldiers, army, and other personnel. However, the series showcased the harsh reality the student had to face under the unfortunate situation.

3) Kingdom season one and two

The Zombie-themed series, Kingdom. One of the best thriller and fantasy K-drama to watch while waiting for NewTopia (Image via Netflix Official Website)

Where to watch: Netflix

Cast: Ju Ji-hoon, Ryu Seung-ryong, Bae Doo-na, and Kim Sung-kyu

The smash hit horror and historical K-drama, Kingdom was set against the backdrop of the 17th century, three years after the conclusion of the Imjin War. Established in an imaginary medieval-inspired Joseon, it showcased the horrendous situation the people had to face due to the zombie outbreak.

The story depicted the tale of Crown Prince Lee Chang, who tried to investigate the secret illness affecting the King. However, he found himself in the widespread epidemic plaguing the country.

Subsequently, he decided to fight the situation with his close friends.

4) All of Us Are Dead

The Zombie-themed series, All of Us Are Dead. One of the best thriller and fantasy K-drama to watch while waiting for NewTopia (Image via Netflix Official Website)

Where to watch: Netflix

Cast: Park Ji-hu, Yoon Chan-young, Lomon, Cho Yi-hyun, Yoo In-soo, and Kim Byung-chul

The Netflix K-drama All of Us Are Dead has been adapted from the webtoon of the same name, authored by Joo Dong-geun. The series depicted how a high school emerged as a ground zero for a zombie virus outbreak after a girl got bitten by an experimented rat. Subsequently, the students embarked on an adventurous journey of fighting the unprecedented situation.

5) Zombie Detective

The Zombie-themed series, Zombie Detective. One of the best thriller and fantasy K-drama to watch while waiting for NewTopia (Image via Netflix Official Website)

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki

Cast: Choi Jin-hyuk, Park Ju-hyun, Tae Hang-ho, Lee Joong-ki, Ahn Se-ha, and Hwang Bo-ra

The fantasy and comedy K-drama Zombie Detective would showcase an interesting combination of an aspiring writer and a zombie. They had joined hands to solve the crime cases and subsequently earn money. Due to the illegally dumped waste, Moo-young returned to life after being buried on a hill. As he did not remember anything, he decided to accept reality and move forward.

Subsequently, he developed a private investigation agency where he would find the bodies of the missing people. He was soon joined by Sun-ji as a part-time assistant at this business.

NewTopia, featuring eight episodes, is slated to premiere between February 7, 2025, to March 21, 2025. It will be available to stream on Coupang TV.

