"This is my definition of happiness"- Fans rejoice as BTS' Jimin and Jungkook talks about the former's win at 2024 MAMA Awards

On November 23, 2024, BTS' Jimin and Jungkook interacted on the South Korean social media platform Weverse, talking about the former's win at the 2024 MAMA Awards. For those unversed, the Like Crazy singer was honored with Fans Choice of the Year (Daesang) at the renowned award ceremony.

BTS' Jimin penned a heartfelt letter where he expressed his gratitude to the fandom for the award while he has currently enlisted for his mandatory military service. He mentioned that he was deeply moved and touched. The male artist confessed that he had been talking with Jungkook about the kind of songs and performances they would execute following their discharge.

BTS' Jimin stated that receiving an award in the midst of his military service left him stunned. He had repeated the word 'stunned' multiple times in the letter. He stated that he would repay the ARMYs by showcasing his greatest performance and promised to become a better version of himself. The idol concluded his statement with the words, 'I love you ARMY.'

Subsequently, Jungkook and Jimin kept repeating the word 'beong beong' under the Weverse post, which translated to stunned. Later, Jin also joined the conversation, where he asked what the duo was going on about. Additionally, j-hope congratulated the artist for his latest win.

The latest interaction between BTS members circulated on social media and went viral. An X user tweeted:

"4/7 today, this is my definition of happiness."

The fandom stated that they were happy to vote for the group members. Many also mentioned that it felt warm watching the bandmates interacting after a long time amidst the military service.

"Every minute spent voting, streaming, supporting these 7 men is a hundred times worth it for this," a fan reacted.

"we used to live like this, now we're slowly getting back there again.. it feels warm in my heart," a fan shared.

"mi familia i missed them being silly together," a fan commented.

Many also confessed that they could not wait to see the forthcoming performance of the BTS' Jimin, Jungkook, and other group members.

"Awww they are so happy and got inspired.I miss them," a user reacted.

"can’t wait to see my tannies’ new performances together," a user commented.

"they’re probably sitting together on their phones laughing about this i miss them thank you, christa as always," a user mentioned.

More about BTS' Jimin's recent activities

BTS' Jimin released his second solo album, Muse, on July 19, 2024, through BigHit Music while he was enlisted for his mandatory military service. The record featured 7 tracks, including Rebirth (Intro), Interlude: Showtime, Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (featuring Loco), Slow Dance (featuring Sofia Carson), Be Mine, Who, and Closer Than This.

The record was produced by Pdogg, Ghstloop, Evan, Tommy Brown and others. He was also featured in the variety program Are You Sure?! along with group member, Jungkook. The program consisted of 8 episodes and was made available to stream on Disney+.

Meanwhile, the male artist is expected to be discharged from his military service in June 2025.

