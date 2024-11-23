"I'm so touched" - BTS Jimin pens heartfelt letter to ARMY after winning VISA Fans' Choice of the Year at MAMA

On November 22, BTS’ Jimin received the Fans’ Choice of the Year Award (Daesang) for his song Who at the 2024 MAMA Awards. This win marked another significant moment in K-pop history, as the singer became the first soloist to receive a Daesang since Taeyang of BigBang did so in 2014 with his iconic track Eyes, Nose, Lips.

The following day, on November 23 Jimin, who is currently serving his mandatory military service, addressed his fans, ARMYs, through a letter posted on Weverse. In his message, he expressed gratitude for the recognition. He reflected on the honor of receiving such a significant award while serving as a soldier. He wrote,

Jimin's post (Image via Weverse)

""ARMYs, I came here again because I heard such great news. I'm a soldier and I'm the grand prize winner... How can you send me such a gift? I'm so touched."

He also shared that he has been in regular contact with fellow BTS member Jungkook. He revealed that the two have been discussing their plans for songs and performances they hope to deliver after completing their military service. He reassured fans of his commitment to improving himself and promised to return with even better stages in the future.

"I've been talking to Jungkook a lot lately, and I've been excited about what kind of songs we should sing and what kind of stage we should show you after we're discharged. And now that I've received such a big award, I'm even more dumbfounded. Dumb, dumb, dumb, dumb, dumb, dumb," Jimin further added.

The five-time Grammy-nominated artist’s letter ended with his thanks and love for ARMYs, emphasizing his dedication to repaying their support.

"Thank you so much, everyone. When the day comes when I can repay you, the best gift would be to show you the best stage. Of course, I'll grow even more and show you a better side, so please look forward to it. I love you ARMYs"

Other BTS members Jungkook, j-hope, and Jin shared congratulatory messages on Weverse, celebrating Jimin's historic achievement.

Jimin’s Who achieved global success with record-breaking chart debuts and accolades

Jimin of BTS launched his solo career in March 2023 with the debut of his first album, Face. He followed it up with his second album, Muse, in July 2024. On July 19, 2024, South Korean singer Jimin of BTS released Who as the lead single from his second studio album, Muse, under Big Hit Music.

The track was announced as the album's focus song on July 18, with a performance teaser shared the same day. On July 22, a pre-recorded performance aired on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. This performance was filmed in December 2023, prior to the idol's military enlistment. The video featured him performing alongside dancers in an abandoned warehouse, with a neon sign displaying the word "Who."

Following its release, Who gained significant momentum on streaming platforms. It quickly rose to the top of the daily global Spotify charts. On July 26, the song debuted at number four on the UK Singles Chart, marking Jimin's highest-charting solo single in the UK.

In the United States, it entered the Billboard Hot 100 at number 14 on August 3, 2024, becoming the highest-charting new entry of its release week. This marked Jimin's sixth solo entry on the chart and the second-highest debut of his career, after Like Crazy, which debuted at number one in 2023.

Who also became the best-selling song of its release week in the U.S., topping the Digital Song Sales chart. This earned Jimin his record sixth number-one on the chart, the most for a K-pop soloist and second overall among K-pop acts, behind BTS. The song peaked at number 12 on the Hot 100 during its second week on August 10, 2024.

Globally, Who achieved notable success. It garnered 90.5 million streams and 129,000 sales worldwide during its first week. It debuted at number one on the Billboard Global 200 chart and the Global Excl. U.S. chart. This made it the BTS member's first song to debut atop both rankings and established him as the second BTS member to achieve this as a solo artist.

The track maintained its position at number one on both global charts for a second consecutive week, accumulating 93.4 million streams and 64,000 sales worldwide. In non-U.S. territories, it earned 75 million streams and 15,000 sales during the tracking period of July 26–August 1.

The song received multiple accolades. It won three non-consecutive Melon Weekly Popularity Awards for the weeks ending July 29, August 5, and August 19. Additionally, it secured a first-place win on the August 8 episode of M Countdown.

Who was produced and written by Jon Bellion, Pete Nappi, Tenroc (Jason Cornet), Pdogg, and Ghstloop. Pdogg also handled vocal arrangement, recording, and digital editing.

Jimin, along with his bandmates Suga, RM, V, and Jungkook, is set to complete their mandatory military service by June 2025.

