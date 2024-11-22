"THE NEXT BTS IS BTS THEMSELVES"— Fans celebrate as BTS' Jimin makes history as the first K-pop soloist to bag a Daesang at MAMA Awards since 2014

On Friday, November 22, the second day of the 2024 MAMA Awards took place, where BTS' Jimin bagged the Daesang, the Fans Choice of the Year Award. The idol also made history at the MAMA Awards as he became the first K-pop soloist to bag a Daesang ever since 2014.

The idol was also chosen for the award for the achievements and recognition he gained in his solo career. Jimin stands as the first K-pop solo artist to reach 4 billion streams, and most of his solo songs were gold-certified by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America).

Therefore, fans were thrilled and excited to see the idol's solo career recognized and honored at the 2024 MAMA Awards. One fan expressed:

"THE NEXT BTS IS BTS THEMSELVES, SUCCESSFUL AS A GROUP AND AS SOLOISTS"

Here are a few reactions from fans celebrating the K-pop idol's win:

"i just love how he’s always gonna come out on top no matter how much yall *itch and moan on twitter like karma truly is his best friend" said a fan

"First ever soloist to win worldwide fans daesang BREAKING BTS’ STREAK. A win for a member is a win for all" stated a netizen

"My heart almost stopped when that guy said Jimin is the winner congratulation my Jiminshii and my one and only" added another fan

More fans and netizens talked and praised the idol for his recent win.

"The Jimin charm at work. Congrats to this cutie, s*xy and lovely human being! You deserve all the good things that come to you" commented a fan

"It boy crown will never leave him" added another X user

"leave it to Jimin to break records held by artists since many years ago" stated a netizen on X

"I am so happy for him, so deserved!" added another netizen

BTS' Jimin's solo achievements, Day 1 & 2 of 2024 MAMA Awards winners, and more

BTS' Jimin official began his solo career in March 2023 with the release of his first album, FACE. Following the same, he released his second album, MUSE, in July 2024. Both the releases were well received by netizens, broke several records, and earned numerous recognitions.

With the release of MUSE, Jimin became the first Korean artist to have more than one album reach the top 3 on the Billboard 200 chart. Additionally, MUSE also entered No.1 on the US iTunes Album Chart, making him the first Korean act in 2024 to achieve the same. Jimin and the other BTS members were also recognized at the MAMA Awards.

On November 22, the first day of the 2024 MAMA Awards was rolled out at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. The second day was held in Osaka, Japan, at the Kyocera Dome, and the event's last day will continue to take place in Japan. South Korean actors Park Bo-gum and Kim Tae-ri are hosting all three days of the event.

Here's the list of winners for day one:

Best New Male Artist: TWS

TWS Best New Female Artist: ILLIT

ILLIT Favorite Global Performer Award (Male): RIIZE

RIIZE Best Dance Performance (Male Group): TWS

TWS Inspiring Achievement Award: J.Y. Park

Here's the list of winners for the second day:

Fans Choice (Female): aespa, IVE, (G)I-DLE, BABYMONSTER, BLACKPINK's Jennie, NewJeans, Lee Young-ji, TWICE, UNIS, and IU

aespa, IVE, (G)I-DLE, BABYMONSTER, BLACKPINK's Jennie, NewJeans, Lee Young-ji, TWICE, UNIS, and IU Fans Choice (Male) : BTS' Jimin, BTS' Jungkook, NCT DREAM, ZEROBASEONE, TXT, BTS' V, Stray Kids, BTS' RM, SEVENTEEN, and ENHYPEN

: BTS' Jimin, BTS' Jungkook, NCT DREAM, ZEROBASEONE, TXT, BTS' V, Stray Kids, BTS' RM, SEVENTEEN, and ENHYPEN Ponta Pass Global Favorite Artist: TXT

TXT Favorite Rising Artist : MEOVV

: MEOVV Olive Young K-Beauty Star in Music: Lee Young-ji

Lee Young-ji Favorite Male Group : TREASURE

: TREASURE Favorite New Asian Artist: ME:I

ME:I Worldwide KCONers Choice: ZEROBASEONE

ZEROBASEONE Global Sensation: Bruno Mars and BLACKPINK's Rosé

Bruno Mars and BLACKPINK's Rosé Favorite Dance Performance Group: BOYNEXTDOOR

BOYNEXTDOOR Favorite Global Performer (Female): IVE

IVE VISA Fans' Choice of the Year: BTS' Jimin

Therefore, fans have been celebrating Jimin's recent win at the 2024 MAMA Awards alongside the achievements of other winners who home trophies at the event.

