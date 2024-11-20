Where to stream 2024 MAMA Awards online? Performance lineup, schedule, & all you need to know 

The prestigious year-end award ceremony, the 2024 MAMA Awards, otherwise called the Mnet Asian Music Awards, is scheduled to take place between November 21 and 23. The event will take place over three days across two countries, the US and Japan.

While the first-day event will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the day two and day three events will take place at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka. While several fans have bagged tickets to watch the award ceremony in real life, the entire event will be live-streamed for fans across the world.

Trending

The live stream will be hosted through Mnet's YouTube channels like Mnet K-POP, PlayMnet, Mnet TV, MnetM2, and KCON official. The live stream will also be broadcast through Mnet Plus' official website.

Additionally, viewers from Japan can access the live stream through other accounts such as Mnet Smart+ and Ponta Pass. On the other hand, viewers from Korea can access the livestream through Mnet, tvN SHOW, TVING, NAVER, and CHIJIJIN. However, tvN's broadcast is only expected to showcase the ceremonies in Japan.

The 2024 MAMA Awards' live stream will be separated based on its two events, the red carpet and the award ceremony. Here are the timings for the same:

US Red Carpet (Chapter 1): November 21, 4 pm PST

US Ceremony (Chapter 1): November 21, 7 pm PST

JAPAN Red Carpet (Chapter 1): November 22, 4 pm JST

JAPAN Ceremony (Chapter 1): November 22, 6 pm JST

JAPAN Red Carpet (Chapter 2): November 23, 1 pm JST

JAPAN Ceremony (Chapter 2): November 23, 3 pm JST

All you need to know about 2024 MAMA Awards: Performance lineup, hosts, presenters, and more

The three-day award ceremony, 2024 MAMA Awards will be hosted by the South Korean actors Park Bo-gum and Kim Tae-ri. Several other renowned South Korean actors will also be joining the award ceremony as presenters.

Since the award distribution is expected to take place on the two days, November 22 and November 23, the lineup is only present for the same. Here's the lineup of 2024 MAMA Awards' presenters.

November 22 (Osaka’s Kyocera Dome):

Byeon Woo-seok

Seo In-guk

Ahn Jae-hyun

Choi Hyun-wook

Gong Myung

Lee Ji-ah

Seol In-ah

Kim Min-ha

Kwak Dong-yeon

Jo Yu-ri

Na Young-suk

Hong Jin-kyung

November 23 (Osaka’s Kyocera Dome):

Park Seo-joon

2PM’s Lee Junho

Im Si-wan

Jung Hoyeon

Ma Dong-seok

Moon Sang-min

Dex

Kim Hye-joon

Lee Joo-bin

Na Young-suk

Oh Sang-uk

The 2024 MAMA Awards will hold a star-studded lineup of performances. There will be solo artists' like Lee Youngji, BIBI, G-Dragon, and famous group performances, including SEVENTEEN, TXT, aespa, and more.

Los Angeles, U.S. – DAY 1, November 21

Anderson .Paak

ILLIT

KATSEYE

Y. Park

RIIZE

TWS

YOUNG POSSE

Osaka, Japan – DAY 2, November 22

BOYNEXTDOOR

ENHYPEN

IVE

izna

Lee Young Ji

ME:I

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

TREASURE

PLAVE

Osaka, Japan – DAY 3, November 23

(G)I-DLE

aespa

BIBI

G-Dragon

INI

MEOVV

SEVENTEEN

ZEROBASEONE

With only a few hours left for the 2024 MAMA Awards to be rolled out, fans are excited to see the performances and the winners.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback