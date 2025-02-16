"That would be epic"— Fans react as BLACKPINK's Jisoo expresses her desire to collaborate with Billie Eilish

On February 15, 2025, BLACKPINK's Jisoo expressed her desire to collaborate with American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish during The Kitten interview with BuzzFeed Celeb. The 13-minute episode was uploaded on BuzzFeed Celeb's official YouTube channel. During the conversation, she was questioned if she would love to collaborate with any artists in the future. The female artist mentioned:

Ad

"There's too many, but that's a happy dilemma. I listen to a lot of Billie songs lately, and I'm a fan. They're my shower songs."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Subsequently, the K-pop idol's response about desiring to partner with BLUE singer circulated among the fandom. The internet users shared varied opinions about the possible collaboration between the two artists.

"That would be epic! Jisoo and Billie Eilish collaboration," an X user tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The internet stated that nothing was impossible for BLACKPINK's Jisoo. They mentioned they would await to see her collaborate with Billie Eilish.

"Well people are forgetting that she can sing any type of song if possible. Nothing is impossible for our queen. Go queen we wanna see u collab," a fan reacted.

"Jisoo x Billie Eilish would be a dream collab. Imagine the vibes and artistry. Pure perfection!" a fan shared.

Ad

"What did I say!!! Her lower and raspier voice would fit so well with Billie. I’m manifesting this for her," a fan commented.

Many fans commented that Jisoo and Billie Eilish's voice would complement each other.

"YESSS WE DEFINITELY NEED THAT," a user reacted.

"They would perfectly complement each other's voice. I really want it to happen," a user shared.

Ad

"Unexpected combinations often lead to stunning results. How different instruments with different tones can create an amazing combination that sounds harmonious and unique," a user mentioned.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo released her mini-album Amortage

On February 14, 2025, BLACKPINK's Jisoo released her first mini album, Amortage, through BLISSOO and Warner Records. The record was distributed by YG Plus.

It featured four tracks— Earthquake, Your Love, Tears, and Hugs & Kisses. It is to be noted that Your Love and Hugs & Kisses were sung completely in the English Language.

Ad

Ad

Meanwhile, the female artist is currently appearing in the zombie-themed drama Newtopia, alongside Park Jeong-min. It started premiering on February 7, 2025. The eight-episode series will conclude on March 21, 2025. It has been adapted from the web novel titled Influenza, authored by Han Sang-woon. It is available to stream on Coupang Play.

In recent news, BLACKPINK's Jisoo has signed an exclusive contract with Empire Records for the promotion of individual activities.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback