BLACKPINK's Jisoo discusses gaining self-esteem, the career she would pursue if not for music, and more in Yoo In Radio

On February 13, 2025, BLACKPINK's Jisoo appeared on Yoo In Radio, discussing self-esteem, an alternate career path, and more. She shared that she built self-esteem through critical thinking and admitted to facing moments of doubt and worry. The conversation was uploaded on the show's YouTube channel.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

BLACKPINK's Jisoo further mentioned that she soon realized that people really did not care as much as she thought. She added, as translated by X user @blackpinkbabo:

"There was a time when I felt down and had worries, pre-debut, and when I was younger, but I came to realize that people don't really care as much as I thought, and they forget easily. There's nothing that turns out to be more serious than what I thought. Nothing is as serious as it seems. We're just dust floating in the universe."

Ad

"I'm the most important"- BLACKPINK's Jisoo expressed that she did not want to have many regrets.

The Flower singer confessed that once she realized that humans were only a fine piece of dust floating in the Universe, her mind became peaceful. She eventually became comfortable and selected the things that she liked the most.

Ad

She added, as translated by X user @blackpinkbabo:

"Once I came to realize this, my mind was more at ease, and I became more comfortable and started choosing more things that I liked. People question how I'm able to do things without worrying about what other people think. I do worry when I need to, but in the end, I'm the most important so I don't want to have any regrets."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

BLACKPINK's Jisoo revealed her desired career if she was not a singer. She added that she always thought of becoming a writer. She also added that since Jeongmin owned a book publishing company, she could jokingly ask him to release a book under his company.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The female artist further disclosed that if she could have one member as a pet for a day, then she would choose Lisa. She added, as translated by X user @blackpinkbabo:

"I choose Lisa. Lisa has a lot of pets and they're really playful so I feel like even if she becomes a pet, she'll make me happy. She'll come to me like, 'Unnie, let's play! Since Lisa has cats, if she became a cat, I feel like she'll mimic a cat and it'll be funny. I feel like she'll move around a lot, so fast I'd want to catch her, but wouldn't be able to."

Ad

In recent news, BLACKPINK's Jisoo would release her mini-album Amortage on February 14, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback