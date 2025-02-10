 "Can't wait" - Fans excited as BLACKPINK's Jisoo set to hold a fan meeting for her upcoming album 'Amortage'

On February 8, 2025, BLISSOO announced through its official X account that BLACKPINK's Jisoo would hold a special fan meeting for her much-anticipated album Amortage, leaving the fandom in awe. The forthcoming event has been titled 'FAN MEET-UP 'Soo In Love': With every heartbeat, a story unfolds.'

Expand Tweet

Trending

It will be held at CGV Cheongdam Cinecity, 323 Dosan-Daero, Kangnam-gu, Seoul, South Korea, on February 14, 2025, at 6 pm and 8 pm Korean Standard Time. Subsequently, the news about the idol's upcoming event circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. Fans could not contain their excitement, and an X user posted:

"Can't wait to see her interacting with the fans."

Expand Tweet

Netizens praised the name BLACKPINK's Jisoo chose for her upcoming special fan meeting, marking how creative it sounds.

"“Soo In Love” is such a creative name for the special event. You can read it as “(Ji)soo in love” or as “I'm soo in love”. Jisoo's mind never fails to amaze me," a fan reacted.

"still can't believe that I do not have a single chance to see her on this Valentine's Day," a fan shared.

"lucky people having a secured date with mothersoo on the 14th," a fan commented.

Many fans talked about the number of content released by BLACKPINK's Jisoo in 2025, such as her ongoing drama NewTopia and upcoming album.

"Soo in love like her name and " with every heartbeat a story unfolds" jisoo i love u so bad," a user reacted.

"Jisoo, we're still processing your actress comeback and enjoying Newtopia contents. Pls slow down," a user shared.

"seeing how much effort Jisoo is putting into amortage era baby I'm so sorry for ever doubting your love for music," a user mentioned.

More details about BLACKPINK's Jisoo's upcoming album Amortage

Amortage is the upcoming first mini album of BLACKPINK's Jisoo after having parted ways with YG Entertainment regarding solo endeavors. It features four tracks, including Earthquake, Your Love, Tears, and Hugs & Kisses. The four songs have been described to express the different stages and emotions of love, which are listed below:

Earthquake conveys the extreme and intense emotions of enthusiasm and attraction at the beginning of love. Your Love depicts the deep happiness of love. Tears conveys sorrow and struggle to overcome heartbreak. Hugs & Kisses provides a sense of relief and newly discovered freedom after moving on.

The physical record would be available in four versions, including Black, Purple, App (KIT), and Reels (NFC).

BLACKPINK's Jisoo's Amortage will be released on February 14, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback