From The Strokes' Someday to Joji's Sanctuary: Songs featured in BLACKPINK's Jisoo's playlist 

On February 6, 2025, BLACKPINK's Jisoo revealed her playlist in response to a question from Jung Ho-yeon during the duo's appearance on the Kode YouTube Channel. The video was titled When Two Besties Bump Into Each Other by Chance | Jisoo & Jung Hoyeon [SELF-ON KODE].

Expand Tweet

Trending

The Squid Game actress asked Jisoo about her favorite music. In response, the latter stated that she liked band music and only listened to ballads. She revealed her playlist, titled Shark, which has the following songs listed below:

Someday by The Strokes Pacifier by Catfish and the Bottlemen Sanctuary by Joji Don't Look Back in Anger by Oasis Kathleen by Catfish and the Bottlemen Ode To The Mets by The Strokes No Halo by Sorority Noise Birds of the Feather by Billie Eilish

BLACKPINK's Jisoo revealed her favorite songs at karaoke

Squid Game actress Jung Ho-yeon questioned BLACKPINK's Jisoo about the reason why her playlist was named Shark. In response, the K-pop idol mentioned that the songs featured in the list were strong.

Jisoo went on to disclose that she often sang ballads at the karaoke. She described how she would book a single room to cover the tracks and mentioned:

"So whenever I go with my friends, I book a separate room just for myself. Had to escape to the next room so I could sing what I wanted to sing peacefully."

Expand Tweet

BLACKPINK's Jisoo used to book a separate room as all of her friends had the same song selection, which overlapped with each other.

"Song selection overlaps with the friends. Everyone wants to sing the same song. And then I'll do the first verse, you take the second! Even the best part overlaps! At this point, we're like, Let's just go solo. We song on our own," she added.

She further disclosed the songs she used to hear and mentioned:

"Whenever I go, I have to sing Choi Yuri's Forest, Jung Seunghwan's Snowman. I have so many favorite songs."

Expand Tweet

In recent news, BLACKPINK's Jisoo announced the release of her much-anticipated mini-solo debut album titled Amortage. The record featured four tracks— Earthquake, Your Love, Tears, and Hugs & Kisses. It has been available in four versions: Purple, Black, App (KiT), and Reels (NFC).

The upcoming piece would have two English and two Korean tracks, respectively.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo is slated to release her much-anticipated album Amortage on February 14, 2025, through BLISSOO and Warner Records domestically and internationally.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback