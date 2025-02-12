On February 12, 2025, BLACKPINK's Lisa introduced a new chat theme on Instagram for the promotion of her upcoming album Alter Ego, leaving the fandom amazed. She announced the social media handle's broadcast channel. She said in the English Language:

"Hi, Everyone. It's Lisa. I'm taking over Instagram's broadcast channel with my new chat theme. It's inspired by my upcoming album, Alter Ego. Hope you like it."

Expand Tweet

Trending

Subsequently, the female artist's latest activity circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. An X user tweeted that BLACKPINK's Lisa would soon take over the world with her upcoming record.

"You will soon take over the whole world."

Expand Tweet

The fandom stated that how BLACKPINK's Lisa took over Instagram's broadcast channel was adorable.

"my cutie pookie taking over instagram broadcast channel so adorable,"- a fan reacted.

"Wait this is cute it's inline with Lisa's Alter Ego rollouts that use group chat to unveil her 5 personas,"- a fan shared.

"I remember when instagram collabed with lisa for her Lalisa album in 2021 and now again for her first full solo album Alter Ego,"- a fan commented.

The internet users stated that BLACKPINK's Lisa knew how to create an impact. They wished to see her collaborate with the TikTok application as well.

"Lisa always knows how to make an impact! Can’t wait for Alter Ego,"- a user reacted.

"Oh I never changed all of my chats theme to rockstar so quickly. It’s so cute,"- a user shared.

"hope this is a sign she will have a collab with tiktok too amen,"- a user mentioned.

More about BLACKPINK's Lisa's upcoming album Alter Ego

BLACKPINK's Lisa's upcoming full-length debut album Alter Ego will be released through Lloud. It would be distributed by Sony Music and RCA Records domestically and internationally. The physical record would be available in seven versions, including Vixi, Speedi, Roxi, Kiki, Sunni, Jewel Case, and Vinyl.

The confirmed tracks for the forthcoming release include Rockstar, New Woman (feat. Rosalia), Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me), Born Again (feat. Doja Cat & Raye), Lifestyle, and F*ck Up The World.

In recent news, the female artist released Born Again on February 7, 2025, through Lloud, accompanied by a music video. The third English digital single featured talented musicians, including Doja Cat and Raye.

The female artist would release her album Alter Ego on February 28, 2025, through Lloud and Sony Music. She would make her acting debut with The White Lotus season 3. It would premiere on February 16, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback